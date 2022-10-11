Home Run! Viewership for ESPN’s Exclusive Coverage of 2022 MLB Wild Card Series Presented By Hankook Tire Up 64 Percent From 2020 Wild Card Series

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Game 3 Averaged Nearly Four Million Viewers on Sunday Night; Games 1 and 2 Both Averaged 3.5 Million Viewers

Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game 1 on ABC Generated Average Audience of 3.1 Million

Viewership for ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 MLB Wild Card Series Presented by Hankook Tire was up 64 percent from 2020 – the only other MLB Wild Card Series – according to Nielsen. This year, ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC combined to average 2.8 million viewers across nine games, up from 1.7 million viewers for 18 games in 2020.

Game 3 of the San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets series generated nearly four million viewers (3,961,000), peaking with 4.73 million viewers from 8-8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 9. Additionally, both Games 1 and 2 of the series averaged approximately 3.5 million viewers. The three-game series averaged 3.7 million viewers.

Game 1 of the Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals series, which aired exclusively on ABC on the afternoon of Friday, October 7, averaged 3.1 million viewers. The broadcast peaked on ABC with 4.58 million viewers at 5:15 p.m.

On Saturday, October 8, as Game 2 of both the Padres vs. Mets and Phillies vs. Cardinals series were taking place, an average of 6.44 million viewers were watching the games across ESPN and ESPN2 at 10:30 p.m.

The full viewership chart is below:

Date/Window Game / Platform Average Audience Fri, Oct.7, 12-2:30 p.m.* Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians on ESPN Game 1 1,769,000 viewers Fri, Oct. 7, 2 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals on ABC Game 1 3,124,000 viewers Fri, Oct. 7, 4-7:15 p.m.* Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays on ESPN Game 1 1,825,000 viewers Fri, Oct. 7, 8-11:15 p.m.* San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets on ESPN Game 1 3,543,000 viewers Sat, Oct. 8, 12 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians on ESPN2 Game 2 2,266,000 viewers Sat, Oct. 8, 4 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays on ESPN Game 2 2,637,000 viewers Sat, Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets on ESPN Game 2 3,544,000 viewers Sat, Oct. 8, 8:30 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals on ESPN2 Game 2 2,515,000 viewers Sun, Oct. 9, 7 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Game 3 3,961,000 viewers

*Please note, due to a processing error by Nielsen, there may be slight adjustments to the final viewership averages for ESPN game telecasts on Friday, October 7.

-30-