MLS Decision Day, Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker, LaLiga and Eredivisie on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Oct. 7-10

MLS Decision Day on ESPN+ on Sunday starting at 2:30 p.m. ET, Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. ET

Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker exclusively on ESPN+ this Saturday starting at 12:30 p.m. ET

LaLiga’s No. 2 Real Madrid (vs. Getafe) and No. 1 FC Barcelona (vs. Celta De Vigo) tied for 19 points battle for first place on ESPN+ in English and Spanish

Eredivisie’s No. 2 AFC Ajax and No. 3 PSV Eindoven exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish this weekend

Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPN.com , ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

ESPN platforms will carry MLS Decision Day matches, the final match day of the 2022 Major League Soccer regular season featuring matches with MLS Cup Playoffs implication, on Sunday, Oct. 9. The matches will be played simultaneously in two windows: Eastern Conference matches at 2:30 p.m. ET; the Western Conference matches at 5 p.m. Highlights:

ESPN2 and ESPN3 (Spanish) will air Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers at 5 p.m. ET. The winning team qualifies for the MLS Cup Playoffs.

MLS Live on ESPN+ will stream 12 matches live on Sunday – six simultaneous Eastern Conference matches at 2:30 p.m.; and six Western Conference matches at 5 p.m.



EASTERN CONFERENCE at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

WESTERN CONFERENCE at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+

This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule



BUNDESLIGA

Der Klassiker, German football’s fiercest rivalry match between FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund, will stream exclusively on ESPN+ on Saturday, Oct. 8, beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET live in English and Spanish.

Bundesliga Matchday 9 schedule (all in ET):

Friday

TSG Hoffenheim vs. SV Werder Bremen | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

LALIGA

Real Madrid, the reigning LaLiga champion and No. 2 team in the league table, face Getafe on Saturday at 3 p.m ET. No. 1 FC Barcelona will take on Celta de Vigo on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET looking to secure its lead in LaLiga standings.

LaLiga Matchday 8 schedule (all in ET):

Friday Osasuna vs. Valencia | 3 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)



EREDIVISIE

No. 2 in league standings AFC Ajax are back in action on Saturday exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. No. 3 PSV Eindoven faces FC Utrecht on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+. Highlights:

Saturday

FC Volendam vs. Ajax | 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)





SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL

-30-

ESPN+ Contact

Christine Calcagno | [email protected]