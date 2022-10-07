MLS Decision Day, Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker, LaLiga and Eredivisie on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Oct. 7-10
- MLS Decision Day on ESPN+ on Sunday starting at 2:30 p.m. ET, Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers on ESPN2 at 5 p.m. ET
- Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker exclusively on ESPN+ this Saturday starting at 12:30 p.m. ET
- LaLiga’s No. 2 Real Madrid (vs. Getafe) and No. 1 FC Barcelona (vs. Celta De Vigo) tied for 19 points battle for first place on ESPN+ in English and Spanish
- Eredivisie’s No. 2 AFC Ajax and No. 3 PSV Eindoven exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish this weekend
- Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
ESPN platforms will carry MLS Decision Day matches, the final match day of the 2022 Major League Soccer regular season featuring matches with MLS Cup Playoffs implication, on Sunday, Oct. 9. The matches will be played simultaneously in two windows: Eastern Conference matches at 2:30 p.m. ET; the Western Conference matches at 5 p.m. Highlights:
- ESPN2 and ESPN3 (Spanish) will air Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers at 5 p.m. ET. The winning team qualifies for the MLS Cup Playoffs.
MLS Live on ESPN+ will stream 12 matches live on Sunday – six simultaneous Eastern Conference matches at 2:30 p.m.; and six Western Conference matches at 5 p.m.
EASTERN CONFERENCE at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- Atlanta United vs. New York City FC
- Chicago Fire FC vs. New England Revolution
- D.C. United vs. FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF vs. CF Montréal
- New York Red Bulls vs. Charlotte FC
- Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC
WESTERN CONFERENCE at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids
- FC Dallas vs. Sporting Kansas City
- Houston Dynamo FC vs. LA Galaxy.
- LAFC vs. Nashville SC
- Minnesota United vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Seattle Sounders FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule
BUNDESLIGA
Der Klassiker, German football’s fiercest rivalry match between FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund, will stream exclusively on ESPN+ on Saturday, Oct. 8, beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET live in English and Spanish.
Bundesliga Matchday 9 schedule (all in ET):
- Friday
- TSG Hoffenheim vs. SV Werder Bremen | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+
- Saturday
- Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- FC Augsburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
- 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. RB Leipzig | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
- Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. FC Schalke 04 | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- Der Klassiker: Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Bayern München | 12:30 a.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- Sunday
- Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. 1. FC Köln | 9:30 a.m on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- Hertha Berlin vs. Sport-Club Freiburg | 11:30 p.m. on ESPN+
- VfB Stuttgart vs. 1. FC Union Berlin | 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+
LALIGA
Real Madrid, the reigning LaLiga champion and No. 2 team in the league table, face Getafe on Saturday at 3 p.m ET. No. 1 FC Barcelona will take on Celta de Vigo on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET looking to secure its lead in LaLiga standings.
LaLiga Matchday 8 schedule (all in ET):
- Friday
- Osasuna vs. Valencia | 3 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
-
- Saturday
- Almeria vs. Rayo Vallecano | 8 a.m on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes
- Atlético de Madrid vs. Giron | 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes
- Sevilla vs. Athletic Club | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- Getafe vs. Real Madrid | 3 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- Sunday
- Valladolid vs. Real Betis | 8 a.m on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes
- Cadiz vs. Espanyol | 10:15 a.m on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes
- Real Sociedad vs. Villarreal | 12:30 p.m on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes
- FC Barcelona vs. Celta de Vigo | 3 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- Saturday
- Monday
- Elche vs. Mallorca | 3 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes
- LaLiga Studio Coverage
- La Tribuna de LaLiga con Fernando Palomo
- Power Rankings with Dan Thomas
EREDIVISIE
No. 2 in league standings AFC Ajax are back in action on Saturday exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. No. 3 PSV Eindoven faces FC Utrecht on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+. Highlights:
- Saturday
- FC Volendam vs. Ajax | 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- Sunday
- Feyenoord vs. Twente | 8:30 a.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- FC Utrecht vs. AZ Alkmaar | 8:30 a.m. on ESPN+
- Heerenveen vs. PSV | 10:50 a.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL
-
Xavi y el gran desafío de comenzar a ganar títulos con el Barcelona (Contenido Exclusivo)
-30-
ESPN+ Contact
Christine Calcagno | [email protected]