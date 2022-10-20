MLS, LaLiga, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Oct. 21-24

MLS Eastern and Western Conference Semifinals, Sunday on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN3

LaLiga Leader Real Madrid (vs. Sevilla FC) on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Xavi’s FC Barcelona Exclusively on ESPN+ Sunday at 3 p.m. ET in English and Spanish

Bundesliga’s No.2 FC Bayern München vs. No. 4 TSG Hoffenheim Exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish Saturday Morning

2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals on ESPN and ESPN Deportes

ESPN’s coverage of Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoff continues on Sunday with two matches – Eastern and Western Conference Semifinals – at 1 p.m. ET and 8 p.m., respectively.

Sunday

CF Montréal vs. New York City FC | 1 p.m. ET on ESPN, and ESPN App (live in Spanish on ESPN3)

Commentators: Adrian Healey and Brian Dunseth (English); José del Valle and Hernán Pereyra (Spanish) Austin FC vs. FC Dallas | 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App

Commentators: Jon Champion, Taylor Twellman and reporter Jillian Sakovits (English); Richard Mendez and Herculez Gomez (Spanish)





This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule

LALIGA

ESPAÑA Week on ESPN platforms continues with LaLiga’s No. 1 team Real Madrid hosting Sevilla FC at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m ET. FC Barcelona will host Athletic Club on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at Spotify Camp Nou.

LaLiga schedule (all in ET):

Monday Celta de Vigo vs. Getafe | 3 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)



BUNDESLIGA

Reigning Bundesliga champion FC Bayern München travel to Sinsheim to face No. 4 TSG Hoffenheim at PreZero Arena on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.



Bundesliga Matchday 10 schedule (all in ET):

EREDIVISIE

AFC Ajax are back in action on Saturday exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish; while PSV Eindhoven – only one point behind Ajax – travel to face FC Groningen at The Euroborg in Groningen, Sunday on ESPN+. Highlights this weekend include:



SOCCER ON ESPN.COM

SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL

-30-

