MLS, LaLiga, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Oct. 21-24

- MLS Eastern and Western Conference Semifinals, Sunday on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN3
- LaLiga Leader Real Madrid (vs. Sevilla FC) on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Xavi’s FC Barcelona Exclusively on ESPN+ Sunday at 3 p.m. ET in English and Spanish
- Bundesliga’s No.2 FC Bayern München vs. No. 4 TSG Hoffenheim Exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish Saturday Morning
2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals on ESPN and ESPN Deportes
ESPN’s coverage of Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoff continues on Sunday with two matches – Eastern and Western Conference Semifinals – at 1 p.m. ET and 8 p.m., respectively.
- Sunday
- CF Montréal vs. New York City FC | 1 p.m. ET on ESPN, and ESPN App (live in Spanish on ESPN3)
Commentators: Adrian Healey and Brian Dunseth (English); José del Valle and Hernán Pereyra (Spanish)
- Austin FC vs. FC Dallas | 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App
Commentators: Jon Champion, Taylor Twellman and reporter Jillian Sakovits (English); Richard Mendez and Herculez Gomez (Spanish)
This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule
LALIGA
ESPAÑA Week on ESPN platforms continues with LaLiga’s No. 1 team Real Madrid hosting Sevilla FC at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m ET. FC Barcelona will host Athletic Club on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at Spotify Camp Nou.
LaLiga schedule (all in ET):
- Saturday
- Rayo Vallecano vs. Cadiz | 8 a.m on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes
- Valladolid vs. Real Sociedad | 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes
- Valencia vs. Mallorca | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes
- Real Madrid vs. Sevilla | 3 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes
- Sunday
- Espanyol vs. Elche | 8 a.m on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes
- Real Betis vs. Atlético de Madrid | 10:15 a.m on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes
- Girona vs. Osasuna | 12:30 p.m on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- Villarreal vs. Almeria | 12:30 p.m on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- FC Barcelona vs. Athletic Club | 3 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- Celta de Vigo vs. Getafe | 3 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
BUNDESLIGA
Reigning Bundesliga champion FC Bayern München travel to Sinsheim to face No. 4 TSG Hoffenheim at PreZero Arena on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
Bundesliga Matchday 10 schedule (all in ET):
- 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. 1. FC Köln | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- Saturday
- Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. VfL Wolfsburg | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
- Sport-Club Freiburg vs. SV Werder Bremen | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
- FC Augsburg vs. RB Leipzig | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
- TSG Hoffenheim vs. FC Bayern München | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- Borussia Dortmund vs. VfB Stuttgart | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
- Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Eintracht Frankfurt | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- Sunday
- Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. 1. FC Union Berlin | 9:30 a.m on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- Hertha Berlin vs. FC Schalke 04 | 11:30 p.m. on ESPN+
EREDIVISIE
AFC Ajax are back in action on Saturday exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish; while PSV Eindhoven – only one point behind Ajax – travel to face FC Groningen at The Euroborg in Groningen, Sunday on ESPN+. Highlights this weekend include:
- Saturday
- Feyenoord vs. Fortuna Sittard | 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- RKC Waalwijk vs. Ajax | 12:40 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- Sunday
- SBV Excelsior vs. AZ Alkmaar | 6:15 a.m. on ESPN+
- FC Groningen vs. PSV | 8:30 a.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
