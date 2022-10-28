MLS Western Conference Final, LaLiga, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Oct. 28-31

- MLS Western Conference Final on Sunday at 3 p.m ET on ABC
- Xavi’s FC Barcelona visit Valencia CF on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes
- Bundesliga reigning champions Bayern München host FSV Mainz 05 on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App
LALIGA
Top LaLiga strikers Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona) and Edinson Cavani (Valencia CF) will go head to head as Valencia CF host FC Barcelona on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET at Mestalla Stadium.
LaLiga schedule (all in ET):
-
- Friday
- Mallorca vs. Espanyol | 3 p.m on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes
- Saturday
- Almeria vs. Celta de Vigo | 8 a.m on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes
- Cádiz vs. Atlético de Madrid | 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes
- Sevilla vs. Rayo Vallecano | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes
- Valencia vs. FC Barcelona | 3 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes
- Sunday
- Osasuna vs. Valladolid | 9 a.m on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes
- Real Madrid vs. Girona | 11:15 a.m on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) & ESPN Deportes
- Athletic Club vs. Villarreal | 1:30 p.m on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis | 4 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- Monday
- Elche vs. Getafe | 4 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- Friday
2022 MLS Western Conference Final on ABC
ESPN’s coverage of Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoff continues on Sunday with the Conference Final (LAFC vs. Austin FC). Play-by-play commentator Jon Champion, analyst Taylor Twellman, and reporter Jillian Sakovits will call the match on ABC. Richard Méndez and Herculez Gomez will handle Spanish-language commentary on ESPN3 (tape delay on ESPN Deportes). The game will kick off at approximately 3:18 p.m.
BUNDESLIGA
Reigning Bundesliga Champion FC Bayern München host FSV Mainz 05 at Allianz Arena on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
Bundesliga schedule (all in ET):
-
- Friday
- SV Werder Bremen vs. Hertha Berlin | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- Friday
- Saturday
- VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Augsburg | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
- VfL Wolfsburg vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
- FC Bayern München vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- RB Leipzig vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- Sunday
- 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach | 10:30 a.m on ESPN+
- FC Schalke 04 vs. Sport-Club Freiburg | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- 1. FC Köln vs. TSG Hoffenheim | 2:30 p.m.on ESPN+
EREDIVISIE
PSV Eindhoven are back in action on Sunday exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Highlights this weekend include:
- Sunday
- PSV vs. NEC | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)
- AZ Alkmaar vs. FC Volendam | 11:45 a.m. on ESPN+
SOCCER ON ESPN.COM
-
Crossing in the Premier League is a dying art (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- The problem with PSG? The team is all stars, like Messi, Mbappe and Neymar, but no club culture (ESPN+ Premium Content)
SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL
- Barcelona: A un año de la salida de Koeman, está entre la anestesia, el conformismo y la vulgaridad (Contenido Exclusivo)
-30-
ESPN+ Contact:
Christine Calcagno | [email protected]