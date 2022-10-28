MLS Western Conference Final, LaLiga, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Oct. 28-31

MLS Western Conference Final on Sunday at 3 p.m ET on ABC

Xavi’s FC Barcelona visit Valencia CF on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes

Bundesliga reigning champions Bayern München host FSV Mainz 05 on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)

LALIGA

Top LaLiga strikers Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona) and Edinson Cavani (Valencia CF) will go head to head as Valencia CF host FC Barcelona on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET at Mestalla Stadium.

LaLiga schedule (all in ET):



2022 MLS Western Conference Final on ABC

ESPN’s coverage of Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoff continues on Sunday with the Conference Final (LAFC vs. Austin FC). Play-by-play commentator Jon Champion, analyst Taylor Twellman, and reporter Jillian Sakovits will call the match on ABC. Richard Méndez and Herculez Gomez will handle Spanish-language commentary on ESPN3 (tape delay on ESPN Deportes). The game will kick off at approximately 3:18 p.m.

BUNDESLIGA

Reigning Bundesliga Champion FC Bayern München host FSV Mainz 05 at Allianz Arena on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Bundesliga schedule (all in ET):

Friday SV Werder Bremen vs. Hertha Berlin | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish)



EREDIVISIE

PSV Eindhoven are back in action on Sunday exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Highlights this weekend include:



