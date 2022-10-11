More Than a Dozen Ranked Teams Featured Across ESPN Platforms in College Football’s Week 7, CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show Returns for No. 4 Clemson at Florida State

More than a dozen ranked squads will be showcased across ESPN platforms in Week 7, including six of the top 10, and CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show also returns Saturday for ESPN’s second alternate college football telecast of the season. More than three dozen matchups, including four ranked-vs.-ranked showdowns, are slated for ESPN networks beginning Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Saturday’s ABC lineup features a trio of conference clashes, including No. 4 Clemson on the road in Tallahassee against Florida State on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will provide commentary for the ACC showcase. CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show will offer an alternate telecast on ESPN2, while the AT&T SkyCast & Command Center will supplement the ABC and ESPN2 presentations on the ESPN App.

ABC’s 3:30 p.m. window highlights a pair of Big 12 unbeatens with No. 8 Oklahoma State on the road at No. 13 TCU. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath are set to call the action. At noon, Iowa State travels to Big 12 foe No. 22 Texas for the 4K Game of the Week with Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich on the call.

In primetime on ESPN, Florida hosts LSU at 7 p.m., with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George on the mic from The Swamp. A SkyCast viewing option will be available for the Tigers/Gators showdown on the ESPN App. At noon on ESPN, Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden will provide commentary for Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss, while Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill announce Arkansas at BYU on ESPN at 3:30 p.m.

ESPN’s college networks feature ranked-vs.-ranked matchups in Week 7. At 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network, Mike Monaco, Tim Hasselbeck and Kelsey Riggs are on the call for No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse. In primetime on SEC Saturday Night, SEC Network is set for No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky, with the trio of Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic making a return trip to Lexington.

On ESPN+, it’s a battle of the nation’s top two FCS teams in border rivals North Dakota State and South Dakota State. The No. 2 Jackrabbits – winners of the past two Dakota Marker matchups – cross state lines to face the top-ranked and defending FCS National Champion Bison at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Additional Programming Highlights:

Saturday, Oct. 15 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan (11:30 a.m. | ESPN Radio) Talent: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons 19 Kansas at Oklahoma (Noon | ESPN2) Talent: Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia (3:30 p.m. | SEC Network) Talent: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang



Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network Wed, Oct 12 7:30 p.m. Louisiana at Marshall

Mike Morgan, Aaron Murray ESPN2 Thu, Oct 13 7 p.m. Temple at UCF

Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN 7:30 p.m. Morgan State at North Carolina Central

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker ESPN2 Fri, Oct 14 7 p.m. Brown at Princeton

Eric Frede, Jack Ford ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Navy at SMU

Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN Sat, Oct 15 11:30 a.m. No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan

Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN Radio Noon Iowa State at No. 22 Texas

Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich ABC Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss

Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden ESPN No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma

Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon ESPN2 Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport ESPNU Central Michigan at Akron

Anthony Lima, Ryan Shazier ESPN+ Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green

Dan Gutowsky, Ryan Cavanaugh ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Miami at Virginia Tech ESPN3 1 p.m. Buffalo at UMass ESPN3 2 p.m. UConn at Ball State

Jim Barbar, Adam Breneman ESPN3 3:30 p.m. No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU

Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath ABC Arkansas at BYU

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill ESPN Maryland at Indiana

Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor ESPN2 Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang SEC Network No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse

Mike Monaco, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs ACC Network FCS No. 2 South Dakota State at

FCS No. 1 North Dakota State ESPN+ Gardner-Webb at Liberty ESPN+ Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee ESPN+ Texas State at Troy ESPN3 Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan

Doug Sherman, Marcus Ray ESPN+ Kent State at Toledo

Michael Reghi, JeRod Cherry ESPN+ 4 p.m. Tulane at South Florida

Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony ESPNU Louisiana Tech at North Texas ESPN+ James Madison at Georgia Southern ESPN+ Harvard at Howard

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker ESPN3* Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman

Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter ESPN+^ 6 p.m. Rice at Florida Atlantic ESPN+ 7 p.m. LSU at Florida

Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George ESPN Arkansas State at Southern Miss ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 4 Clemson at Florida State

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe ABC CFB Primetime with Pat McAfee:

No. 4 Clemson at Florida State

Pat McAfee & Guests ESPN2 Memphis at East Carolina

Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler ESPNU No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network 8 p.m. North Carolina at Duke

Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis ACC Network

*Tape delayed on ESPNU at 11 p.m. Saturday

^Tape delayed on ESPNU at 7:30 p.m. Sunday