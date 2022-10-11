More Than a Dozen Ranked Teams Featured Across ESPN Platforms in College Football’s Week 7, CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show Returns for No. 4 Clemson at Florida State
More than a dozen ranked squads will be showcased across ESPN platforms in Week 7, including six of the top 10, and CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show also returns Saturday for ESPN’s second alternate college football telecast of the season. More than three dozen matchups, including four ranked-vs.-ranked showdowns, are slated for ESPN networks beginning Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Saturday’s ABC lineup features a trio of conference clashes, including No. 4 Clemson on the road in Tallahassee against Florida State on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will provide commentary for the ACC showcase. CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show will offer an alternate telecast on ESPN2, while the AT&T SkyCast & Command Center will supplement the ABC and ESPN2 presentations on the ESPN App.
ABC’s 3:30 p.m. window highlights a pair of Big 12 unbeatens with No. 8 Oklahoma State on the road at No. 13 TCU. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath are set to call the action. At noon, Iowa State travels to Big 12 foe No. 22 Texas for the 4K Game of the Week with Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich on the call.
In primetime on ESPN, Florida hosts LSU at 7 p.m., with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George on the mic from The Swamp. A SkyCast viewing option will be available for the Tigers/Gators showdown on the ESPN App. At noon on ESPN, Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden will provide commentary for Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss, while Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill announce Arkansas at BYU on ESPN at 3:30 p.m.
ESPN’s college networks feature ranked-vs.-ranked matchups in Week 7. At 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network, Mike Monaco, Tim Hasselbeck and Kelsey Riggs are on the call for No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse. In primetime on SEC Saturday Night, SEC Network is set for No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky, with the trio of Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic making a return trip to Lexington.
On ESPN+, it’s a battle of the nation’s top two FCS teams in border rivals North Dakota State and South Dakota State. The No. 2 Jackrabbits – winners of the past two Dakota Marker matchups – cross state lines to face the top-ranked and defending FCS National Champion Bison at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Additional Programming Highlights:
- Saturday, Oct. 15
- 19 Kansas at Oklahoma (Noon | ESPN2)
- Talent: Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon
- Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia (3:30 p.m. | SEC Network)
- Talent: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Network
|Wed, Oct 12
|7:30 p.m.
|Louisiana at Marshall
Mike Morgan, Aaron Murray
|ESPN2
|Thu, Oct 13
|7 p.m.
|Temple at UCF
Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Morgan State at North Carolina Central
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPN2
|Fri, Oct 14
|7 p.m.
|Brown at Princeton
Eric Frede, Jack Ford
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Navy at SMU
Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|Sat, Oct 15
|11:30 a.m.
|No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan
Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN Radio
|Noon
|Iowa State at No. 22 Texas
Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich
|ABC
|Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss
Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon
|ESPN2
|Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport
|ESPNU
|Central Michigan at Akron
Anthony Lima, Ryan Shazier
|ESPN+
|Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green
Dan Gutowsky, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Miami at Virginia Tech
|ESPN3
|1 p.m.
|Buffalo at UMass
|ESPN3
|2 p.m.
|UConn at Ball State
Jim Barbar, Adam Breneman
|ESPN3
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath
|ABC
|Arkansas at BYU
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill
|ESPN
|Maryland at Indiana
Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN2
|Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse
Mike Monaco, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs
|ACC Network
|FCS No. 2 South Dakota State at
FCS No. 1 North Dakota State
|ESPN+
|Gardner-Webb at Liberty
|ESPN+
|Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee
|ESPN+
|Texas State at Troy
|ESPN3
|Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan
Doug Sherman, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|Kent State at Toledo
Michael Reghi, JeRod Cherry
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Tulane at South Florida
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPNU
|Louisiana Tech at North Texas
|ESPN+
|James Madison at Georgia Southern
|ESPN+
|Harvard at Howard
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPN3*
|Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman
Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter
|ESPN+^
|6 p.m.
|Rice at Florida Atlantic
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|LSU at Florida
Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George
|ESPN
|Arkansas State at Southern Miss
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 4 Clemson at Florida State
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
|ABC
|CFB Primetime with Pat McAfee:
No. 4 Clemson at Florida State
Pat McAfee & Guests
|ESPN2
|Memphis at East Carolina
Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler
|ESPNU
|No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|North Carolina at Duke
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis
|ACC Network
*Tape delayed on ESPNU at 11 p.m. Saturday
^Tape delayed on ESPNU at 7:30 p.m. Sunday