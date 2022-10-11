More Than a Dozen Ranked Teams Featured Across ESPN Platforms in College Football’s Week 7, CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show Returns for No. 4 Clemson at Florida State

College Football

More Than a Dozen Ranked Teams Featured Across ESPN Platforms in College Football’s Week 7, CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show Returns for No. 4 Clemson at Florida State

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 12 hours ago

More than a dozen ranked squads will be showcased across ESPN platforms in Week 7, including six of the top 10, and CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show also returns Saturday for ESPN’s second alternate college football telecast of the season. More than three dozen matchups, including four ranked-vs.-ranked showdowns, are slated for ESPN networks beginning Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Saturday’s ABC lineup features a trio of conference clashes, including No. 4 Clemson on the road in Tallahassee against Florida State on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will provide commentary for the ACC showcase. CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show will offer an alternate telecast on ESPN2, while the AT&T SkyCast & Command Center will supplement the ABC and ESPN2 presentations on the ESPN App.

ABC’s 3:30 p.m. window highlights a pair of Big 12 unbeatens with No. 8 Oklahoma State on the road at No. 13 TCU. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath are set to call the action. At noon, Iowa State travels to Big 12 foe No. 22 Texas for the 4K Game of the Week with Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich on the call.

In primetime on ESPN, Florida hosts LSU at 7 p.m., with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George on the mic from The Swamp. A SkyCast viewing option will be available for the Tigers/Gators showdown on the ESPN App. At noon on ESPN, Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden will provide commentary for Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss, while Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill announce Arkansas at BYU on ESPN at 3:30 p.m.

ESPN’s college networks feature ranked-vs.-ranked matchups in Week 7. At 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network, Mike Monaco, Tim Hasselbeck and Kelsey Riggs are on the call for No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse. In primetime on SEC Saturday Night, SEC Network is set for No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky, with the trio of Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic making a return trip to Lexington.

On ESPN+, it’s a battle of the nation’s top two FCS teams in border rivals North Dakota State and South Dakota State. The No. 2 Jackrabbits – winners of the past two Dakota Marker matchups – cross state lines to face the top-ranked and defending FCS National Champion Bison at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Additional Programming Highlights:

  • Saturday, Oct. 15
    • 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan (11:30 a.m. | ESPN Radio)
      • Talent: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
    • 19 Kansas at Oklahoma (Noon | ESPN2)
      • Talent: Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon
    • Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia (3:30 p.m. | SEC Network)
      • Talent: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang

For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network
Wed, Oct 12 7:30 p.m. Louisiana at Marshall
Mike Morgan, Aaron Murray		 ESPN2
Thu, Oct 13 7 p.m. Temple at UCF
Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr.		 ESPN
  7:30 p.m. Morgan State at North Carolina Central
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker		 ESPN2
Fri, Oct 14 7 p.m. Brown at Princeton
Eric Frede, Jack Ford		 ESPNU
  7:30 p.m. Navy at SMU
Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN
Sat, Oct 15 11:30 a.m. No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan
Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ESPN Radio
  Noon Iowa State at No. 22 Texas
Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich		 ABC
    Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss
Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden		 ESPN
    No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma
Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon		 ESPN2
    Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport		 ESPNU
    Central Michigan at Akron
Anthony Lima, Ryan Shazier		 ESPN+
    Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green
Dan Gutowsky, Ryan Cavanaugh		 ESPN+
  12:30 p.m. Miami at Virginia Tech ESPN3
  1 p.m. Buffalo at UMass ESPN3
  2 p.m. UConn at Ball State
Jim Barbar, Adam Breneman		 ESPN3
  3:30 p.m. No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath		 ABC
    Arkansas at BYU
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill		 ESPN
    Maryland at Indiana
Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor		 ESPN2
    Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang		 SEC Network
    No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse
Mike Monaco, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs		 ACC Network
    FCS No. 2 South Dakota State at
FCS No. 1 North Dakota State		 ESPN+
    Gardner-Webb at Liberty ESPN+
    Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee ESPN+
    Texas State at Troy ESPN3
    Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan
Doug Sherman, Marcus Ray		 ESPN+
    Kent State at Toledo
Michael Reghi, JeRod Cherry		 ESPN+
  4 p.m. Tulane at South Florida
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPNU
    Louisiana Tech at North Texas ESPN+
    James Madison at Georgia Southern ESPN+
    Harvard at Howard
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker		 ESPN3*
    Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman
Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter		 ESPN+^
  6 p.m. Rice at Florida Atlantic ESPN+
  7 p.m. LSU at Florida
Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George		 ESPN
    Arkansas State at Southern Miss ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. No. 4 Clemson at Florida State
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe		 ABC
    CFB Primetime with Pat McAfee:
No. 4 Clemson at Florida State
Pat McAfee & Guests		 ESPN2
    Memphis at East Carolina
Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler		 ESPNU
    No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic		 SEC Network
  8 p.m. North Carolina at Duke
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis		 ACC Network

*Tape delayed on ESPNU at 11 p.m. Saturday
^Tape delayed on ESPNU at 7:30 p.m. Sunday

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 12 hours ago
Photo of Amanda Brooks

Amanda Brooks

Amanda is the Director of Communications for ESPN College Football and SEC Network, and oversees publicity for college gymnastics and track & field across all ESPN networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland sports fan.
Back to top button