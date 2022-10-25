More Than Half of College Football’s Top 25 Featured Across ESPN Platforms in Week 9

College Football

More Than Half of College Football’s Top 25 Featured Across ESPN Platforms in Week 9

Amanda Brooks

Week 9 of ESPN’s college football slate showcases 14 ranked teams across ESPN platforms, including the only ranked-vs.-ranked matchup in primetime. In total, ESPN networks feature half of the sport’s remaining unbeaten teams in Week 9, and nearly three dozen showdowns are set for ESPN networks beginning Thursday, Oct. 27.

ESPN’s lead commentary crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will have the call of No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee, Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The SEC East clash will be supplemented by both the Command Center and SkyCast on the ESPN App.

Saturday’s ABC lineup kicks off with a top tier showdown as No. 16 Syracuse plays host to Notre Dame at noon, with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George on the call. The trio also called the Orangemen’s clash against Clemson last weekend. At 3:30 p.m. on ABC, No. 17 Illinois takes on Nebraska, featuring Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill calling the action from Lincoln. On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath will provide commentary for the Big Ten tussle between in-state foes Michigan State and fourth-ranked Michigan at 7:30 p.m. The primetime presentation will be amplified by the AT&T SkyCast on the ESPN App.

Kicking off the day’s action on ESPN is seventh-ranked TCU traveling those country roads to West Virginia, as the Mountaineers host the undefeated Horned Frogs at noon with Bob Wischusen, Roddy Jones and Kris Budden on the mic. No. 20 Cincinnati is on the road for a second straight week, this time at UCF with Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich in the announce booth at 3:30 p.m. for the 4K Game of the Week. In Pac-12 After Dark action, Mike Monaco, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon will call Stanford at No. 12 UCLA at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN. The trio will be joined by Todd McShay providing NFL Draft analysis and insight on the sport’s top pro prospects.

On Thursday night, ESPN college football studio analyst Dan Mullen makes his booth debut, joining Matt Barrie and Harry Lyles Jr. on the headset for Virginia Tech at No. 24 NC State at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

ESPN’s college networks each feature a pair of ranked squads Saturday. At 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network, Wes Durham, Eric Mac Lain and Taylor Davis are on the mic for No. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville, followed by Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Kelsey Riggs announcing Pittsburgh at No. 21 North Carolina at 8 p.m. At 4 p.m. on SEC Network, No. 25 South Carolina looks to become bowl eligible as they host Missouri in the Battle of the Columbias. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and South Carolina alum Alyssa Lang are on the SECN call. In primetime, Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic provide commentary for No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M, as the Rebels try to bounce back following their loss to LSU.

Additional Programming Highlights:

  • Saturday, Oct. 29
    • Florida vs. No. 1 Georgia (3 p.m. | ESPN Radio)
      • Talent: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons

For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network
Thu, Oct 27 7:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 24 NC State
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.		 ESPN
  Louisiana at Southern Miss
Mike Couzens, Charles Arbuckle		 ESPN2
Fri, Oct 28 6:30 p.m. Yale at Columbia
Eric Frede, Jack Ford		 ESPNU
  8 p.m. East Carolina at BYU
Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN2
Sat, Oct 29 Noon Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse
Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George		 ABC
  No. 7 TCU at West Virginia
Bob Wischusen, Roddy Jones, Kris Budden		 ESPN
  South Florida at Houston
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPN2
  Toledo at Eastern Michigan
Jay Alter, Dustin Fox		 ESPNU
  Arkansas at Auburn
Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter		 SEC Network
  Georgia Tech at Florida State
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Jalyn Johnson		 ACC Network
  Miami (Ohio) at Akron
Michael Reghi, JeRod Cherry		 ESPN+
  12:30 p.m. Miami at Virginia
Radio: Mike Morgan, Freddie Coleman		 ESPN Radio/ESPN3
  2 p.m. Southern at Jackson State
John Schriffen, Jay Walker		 ESPN3*
  Charlotte at Rice ESPN3
  3 p.m. Florida vs. No. 1 Georgia
Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ESPN Radio
  Old Dominion at Georgia State ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. No. 17 Illinois at Nebraska
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill		 ABC
  No. 20 Cincinnati at UCF
Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich		 ESPN
  Northwestern at Iowa
Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor		 ESPN2
  No. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville
Wes Durham, Eric Mac Lain, Taylor Davis		 ACC Network
  Robert Morris at Appalachian State ESPN+
  New Mexico State at UMass ESPN3
  SMU at Tulsa
Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue,		 ESPN+
  4 p.m. South Alabama at Arkansas State
Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason		 ESPNU
  Missouri at No. 25 South Carolina
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang		 SEC Network
  7 p.m. No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe		 ESPN
  7:30 p.m. Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath		 ABC
  Baylor at Texas Tech
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport		 ESPN2
  Arizona State at Colorado
Drew Carter, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPNU
  No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic		 SEC Network
  8 p.m. Pittsburgh at No. 21 North Carolina
Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs		 ACC Network
  9 p.m. Middle Tennessee at UTEP ESPN+
  10:30 p.m. Stanford at No. 12 UCLA
Mike Monaco, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler, Todd McShay		 ESPN

*Tape delayed on ESPNU at 11 p.m. Saturday

Amanda Brooks

Amanda is the Director of Communications for ESPN College Football and SEC Network, and oversees publicity for college gymnastics and track & field across all ESPN networks. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland sports fan.
