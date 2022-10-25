More Than Half of College Football’s Top 25 Featured Across ESPN Platforms in Week 9
Week 9 of ESPN’s college football slate showcases 14 ranked teams across ESPN platforms, including the only ranked-vs.-ranked matchup in primetime. In total, ESPN networks feature half of the sport’s remaining unbeaten teams in Week 9, and nearly three dozen showdowns are set for ESPN networks beginning Thursday, Oct. 27.
ESPN’s lead commentary crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will have the call of No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee, Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The SEC East clash will be supplemented by both the Command Center and SkyCast on the ESPN App.
Saturday’s ABC lineup kicks off with a top tier showdown as No. 16 Syracuse plays host to Notre Dame at noon, with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George on the call. The trio also called the Orangemen’s clash against Clemson last weekend. At 3:30 p.m. on ABC, No. 17 Illinois takes on Nebraska, featuring Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill calling the action from Lincoln. On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath will provide commentary for the Big Ten tussle between in-state foes Michigan State and fourth-ranked Michigan at 7:30 p.m. The primetime presentation will be amplified by the AT&T SkyCast on the ESPN App.
Kicking off the day’s action on ESPN is seventh-ranked TCU traveling those country roads to West Virginia, as the Mountaineers host the undefeated Horned Frogs at noon with Bob Wischusen, Roddy Jones and Kris Budden on the mic. No. 20 Cincinnati is on the road for a second straight week, this time at UCF with Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich in the announce booth at 3:30 p.m. for the 4K Game of the Week. In Pac-12 After Dark action, Mike Monaco, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon will call Stanford at No. 12 UCLA at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN. The trio will be joined by Todd McShay providing NFL Draft analysis and insight on the sport’s top pro prospects.
On Thursday night, ESPN college football studio analyst Dan Mullen makes his booth debut, joining Matt Barrie and Harry Lyles Jr. on the headset for Virginia Tech at No. 24 NC State at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.
ESPN’s college networks each feature a pair of ranked squads Saturday. At 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network, Wes Durham, Eric Mac Lain and Taylor Davis are on the mic for No. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville, followed by Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Kelsey Riggs announcing Pittsburgh at No. 21 North Carolina at 8 p.m. At 4 p.m. on SEC Network, No. 25 South Carolina looks to become bowl eligible as they host Missouri in the Battle of the Columbias. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and South Carolina alum Alyssa Lang are on the SECN call. In primetime, Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic provide commentary for No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M, as the Rebels try to bounce back following their loss to LSU.
Additional Programming Highlights:
- Saturday, Oct. 29
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Network
|Thu, Oct 27
|7:30 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at No. 24 NC State
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|Louisiana at Southern Miss
Mike Couzens, Charles Arbuckle
|ESPN2
|Fri, Oct 28
|6:30 p.m.
|Yale at Columbia
Eric Frede, Jack Ford
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|East Carolina at BYU
Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN2
|Sat, Oct 29
|Noon
|Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse
Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George
|ABC
|No. 7 TCU at West Virginia
Bob Wischusen, Roddy Jones, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|South Florida at Houston
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN2
|Toledo at Eastern Michigan
Jay Alter, Dustin Fox
|ESPNU
|Arkansas at Auburn
Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter
|SEC Network
|Georgia Tech at Florida State
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Jalyn Johnson
|ACC Network
|Miami (Ohio) at Akron
Michael Reghi, JeRod Cherry
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Miami at Virginia
Radio: Mike Morgan, Freddie Coleman
|ESPN Radio/ESPN3
|2 p.m.
|Southern at Jackson State
John Schriffen, Jay Walker
|ESPN3*
|Charlotte at Rice
|ESPN3
|3 p.m.
|Florida vs. No. 1 Georgia
Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN Radio
|Old Dominion at Georgia State
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 17 Illinois at Nebraska
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill
|ABC
|No. 20 Cincinnati at UCF
Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|Northwestern at Iowa
Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN2
|No. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville
Wes Durham, Eric Mac Lain, Taylor Davis
|ACC Network
|Robert Morris at Appalachian State
|ESPN+
|New Mexico State at UMass
|ESPN3
|SMU at Tulsa
Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue,
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|South Alabama at Arkansas State
Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason
|ESPNU
|Missouri at No. 25 South Carolina
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan
Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath
|ABC
|Baylor at Texas Tech
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|Arizona State at Colorado
Drew Carter, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at No. 21 North Carolina
Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|Middle Tennessee at UTEP
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Stanford at No. 12 UCLA
Mike Monaco, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler, Todd McShay
|ESPN
*Tape delayed on ESPNU at 11 p.m. Saturday