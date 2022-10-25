More Than Half of College Football’s Top 25 Featured Across ESPN Platforms in Week 9

Week 9 of ESPN’s college football slate showcases 14 ranked teams across ESPN platforms, including the only ranked-vs.-ranked matchup in primetime. In total, ESPN networks feature half of the sport’s remaining unbeaten teams in Week 9, and nearly three dozen showdowns are set for ESPN networks beginning Thursday, Oct. 27.

ESPN’s lead commentary crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will have the call of No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee, Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The SEC East clash will be supplemented by both the Command Center and SkyCast on the ESPN App.

Saturday’s ABC lineup kicks off with a top tier showdown as No. 16 Syracuse plays host to Notre Dame at noon, with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George on the call. The trio also called the Orangemen’s clash against Clemson last weekend. At 3:30 p.m. on ABC, No. 17 Illinois takes on Nebraska, featuring Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill calling the action from Lincoln. On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath will provide commentary for the Big Ten tussle between in-state foes Michigan State and fourth-ranked Michigan at 7:30 p.m. The primetime presentation will be amplified by the AT&T SkyCast on the ESPN App.

Kicking off the day’s action on ESPN is seventh-ranked TCU traveling those country roads to West Virginia, as the Mountaineers host the undefeated Horned Frogs at noon with Bob Wischusen, Roddy Jones and Kris Budden on the mic. No. 20 Cincinnati is on the road for a second straight week, this time at UCF with Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich in the announce booth at 3:30 p.m. for the 4K Game of the Week. In Pac-12 After Dark action, Mike Monaco, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon will call Stanford at No. 12 UCLA at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN. The trio will be joined by Todd McShay providing NFL Draft analysis and insight on the sport’s top pro prospects.

On Thursday night, ESPN college football studio analyst Dan Mullen makes his booth debut, joining Matt Barrie and Harry Lyles Jr. on the headset for Virginia Tech at No. 24 NC State at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

ESPN’s college networks each feature a pair of ranked squads Saturday. At 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network, Wes Durham, Eric Mac Lain and Taylor Davis are on the mic for No. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville, followed by Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Kelsey Riggs announcing Pittsburgh at No. 21 North Carolina at 8 p.m. At 4 p.m. on SEC Network, No. 25 South Carolina looks to become bowl eligible as they host Missouri in the Battle of the Columbias. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and South Carolina alum Alyssa Lang are on the SECN call. In primetime, Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic provide commentary for No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M, as the Rebels try to bounce back following their loss to LSU.

Additional Programming Highlights:

Saturday, Oct. 29 Florida vs. No. 1 Georgia (3 p.m. | ESPN Radio) Talent: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons



For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network Thu, Oct 27 7:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 24 NC State

Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN Louisiana at Southern Miss

Mike Couzens, Charles Arbuckle ESPN2 Fri, Oct 28 6:30 p.m. Yale at Columbia

Eric Frede, Jack Ford ESPNU 8 p.m. East Carolina at BYU

Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN2 Sat, Oct 29 Noon Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse

Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George ABC No. 7 TCU at West Virginia

Bob Wischusen, Roddy Jones, Kris Budden ESPN South Florida at Houston

Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony ESPN2 Toledo at Eastern Michigan

Jay Alter, Dustin Fox ESPNU Arkansas at Auburn

Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter SEC Network Georgia Tech at Florida State

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Jalyn Johnson ACC Network Miami (Ohio) at Akron

Michael Reghi, JeRod Cherry ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Miami at Virginia

Radio: Mike Morgan, Freddie Coleman ESPN Radio/ESPN3 2 p.m. Southern at Jackson State

John Schriffen, Jay Walker ESPN3* Charlotte at Rice ESPN3 3 p.m. Florida vs. No. 1 Georgia

Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN Radio Old Dominion at Georgia State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. No. 17 Illinois at Nebraska

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill ABC No. 20 Cincinnati at UCF

Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich ESPN Northwestern at Iowa

Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor ESPN2 No. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville

Wes Durham, Eric Mac Lain, Taylor Davis ACC Network Robert Morris at Appalachian State ESPN+ New Mexico State at UMass ESPN3 SMU at Tulsa

Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue, ESPN+ 4 p.m. South Alabama at Arkansas State

Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason ESPNU Missouri at No. 25 South Carolina

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe ESPN 7:30 p.m. Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan

Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath ABC Baylor at Texas Tech

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport ESPN2 Arizona State at Colorado

Drew Carter, Rene Ingoglia ESPNU No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network 8 p.m. Pittsburgh at No. 21 North Carolina

Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs ACC Network 9 p.m. Middle Tennessee at UTEP ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Stanford at No. 12 UCLA

Mike Monaco, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler, Todd McShay ESPN

*Tape delayed on ESPNU at 11 p.m. Saturday