On Deck: ESPN’s Expansive Multi-Platform Coverage of the 2022 MLB Postseason

Dan Shulman to be the National Radio Voice of the World Series for the 12th Time

ESPN’s multi-platform coverage of the 2022 MLB Postseason continues with national audio coverage on ESPN Radio, from the Division Series through the World Series. Audio from the ESPN Radio broadcasts is also available on the ESPN App.

ESPN Radio will carry four Division Series games on Tuesday, October 11. The National League Division Series starts with Game 1 of the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves series at 1 p.m. ET and Game 1 of the San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers series at 9:30 p.m. The American League Division Series begins with Game 1 of the Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros series at 3:30 p.m. and Game 1 of the Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees series at 7:30 p.m. The full game schedule will be updated regularly on ESPN.com.

ESPN Radio MLB Postseason commentators

American League Division Series: Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros – Dave O’Brien, Marly Rivera Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees – Dan Shulman, Eduardo Perez

National League Division Series Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves – Karl Ravech, Tim Kurkjian San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Doug Glanville

American League Championship Series: Dan Shulman, Eduardo Perez

National League Championship Series: Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Doug Glanville

World Series Radio

Dan Shulman, the national radio voice of the World Series, will call his 12th Fall Classic, beginning with Game 1 on Friday, October 28. Shulman will team up with Olympic Gold Medalist and analyst Jessica Mendoza, who will call her third World Series, and analyst Eduardo Perez, who will call his second, to round out the booth. Buster Olney will serve as reporter.

Jessica Mendoza’s involvement in ESPN’s Postseason coverage also includes regular contributions to studio shows, including SportsCenter and Get Up.

Baseball Tonight Postseason Shows and Studio Coverage

Baseball Tonight will provide postgame coverage most game nights during the postseason, generally starting at 12 a.m. or 12:30 a.m. Contributing commentators include Nicole Briscoe, Kevin Connors, Zubin Mehenti, Phil Murphy and Karl Ravech, along with Todd Frazier, Tim Kurkjian, Jessica Mendoza, Xavier Scruggs, Buster Olney and Jeff Passan.

Baseball Tonight will provide on site coverage at the World Series, hosted by Karl Ravech, Tim Kurkjian, Jeff Passan and Eduardo Perez.

Reporters Bradford Doolittle, Alden Gonzalez, Joon Lee, Jeff Passan, Marly Rivera and Jesse Rogers will also provide on site coverage for ESPN.com at every series.

All ESPN MLB coverage is also available on the ESPN App.

-30-