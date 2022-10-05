PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Featured Group Coverage of Shriners Children’s Open

Coverage begins tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. ET

Featured Groups include recent TOUR winners, major champions, members of the Presidents Cup U.S., International teams

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ continues this week with coverage of the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

The Shriners Children’s Open is the third of five PGA TOUR events this fall on ESPN+ with one feed showcasing the complete rounds of two Featured Groups in both the morning and afternoon waves on Thursday and Friday.

Featured Groups | Thursday, October 6

Coverage begins at 9:30 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

Rickie Fowler / Jason Day / Taylor Pendrith | 10:13 a.m. ET (10th Tee)

Rickie Fowler – Five-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– Five-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Jason Day – 12 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner

– 12 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner Taylor Pendrith – Two-time PGA TOUR Canada winner, member of 2022 Presidents Cup International Team

Max Homa / Tom Kim / Si Woo Kim | 10:24 a.m. ET (10th Tee)

Max Homa – No. 2 in current FedExCup standings, five-time TOUR winner, back-to-back Fortinet Championship winner (2022, 2021), member of 2022 Presidents Cup U.S. Team

– No. 2 in current FedExCup standings, five-time TOUR winner, back-to-back Fortinet Championship winner (2022, 2021), member of 2022 Presidents Cup U.S. Team Tom Kim – PGA TOUR winner (2022 Wyndham Championship), two Asian Tour wins, member of 2022 Presidents Cup International Team

– PGA TOUR winner (2022 Wyndham Championship), two Asian Tour wins, member of 2022 Presidents Cup International Team Si Woo Kim – Three-time TOUR winner, member of 2022 Presidents Cup International Team

Afternoon Wave (when morning groups finish)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout / Cam Davis / K.H. Lee | 3:13 p.m. ET (1st Tee)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout – Three wins on DP World Tour, member of 2022 Presidents Cup International Team

– Three wins on DP World Tour, member of 2022 Presidents Cup International Team Cam Davis – TOUR winner (2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic), member of 2022 Presidents Cup International Team

– TOUR winner (2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic), member of 2022 Presidents Cup International Team H. Lee – Two-time PGA TOUR winner with back-to-back AT&T Byron Nelson championships (2022, 2021), member of 2022 Presidents Cup International Team

Patrick Cantlay / Sungjae Im / Harris English | 3:24 p.m. ET (1st Tee)

Patrick Cantlay – No. 4 world ranking, eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 FedExCup champion, 2021 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, 2018 Shriners Children’s Open champion, member of 2022 Presidents Cup U.S. Team

– No. 4 world ranking, eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 FedExCup champion, 2021 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, 2018 Shriners Children’s Open champion, member of 2022 Presidents Cup U.S. Team Sungjae Im – Defending Shriners Children’s Open champion, two-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, member of 2022 Presidents Cup International Team

– Defending Shriners Children’s Open champion, two-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, member of 2022 Presidents Cup International Team Harris English – Four-time TOUR winner, won twice in 2021 (Sentry Tournament of Champions, Travelers Championship)

Featured Groups | Friday, October 7

Coverage begins at 9:30 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

Christiaan Bezuidenhout / Cam Davis / K.H. Lee | 10:13 a.m. ET (10th Tee)

Patrick Cantlay / Sungjae Im / Harris English | 10:24 a.m. ET (10th Tee)

Afternoon Wave (when morning groups finish)

Rickie Fowler / Jason Day / Taylor Pendrith | 3:13 p.m. ET (1st Tee)

Max Homa / Tom Kim / Si Woo Kim | 3:24 p.m. ET (1st Tee)

Remaining Fall Schedule of Exclusive Coverage | PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Dates Event Venue Coverage Start Time (ET) October 6-7 Shriners Children’s Open TPC Summerlin Las Vegas 9:30 a.m. November 10-11 Cadence Bank Houston Open Memorial Park Golf Course Houston, Tex. 7:30 a.m. November 17-18 The RSM Classic Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) St. Simons Island, Ga. 9:30 a.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

This inaugural calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ in 2022 includes extended and expanded coverage, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented level of coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 29 countries and territories. The PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 27 languages via 43 local broadcast partners, in addition to the digital streaming service platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.37 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Facebook, Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 22.8 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

