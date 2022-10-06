Rooted in Oakland: Devin Haney Debuts Monday, Oct. 10, on ESPN2 at 10 p.m. ET

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices

Ahead of the October 15 showdown at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, ESPN presents Rooted in Oakland: Devin Haney, a 30-minute profile of the Undisputed Lightweight World Champion, Devin “The Dream” Haney (28-0,15 KOs).

Ranked #1 on the recent ESPN.com Top 25 Under 25, the 23-year old Bay Area native travels Down Under once again to fight Australia’s George Kambosos Jr. (20-1, 10 KOs) in a highly anticipated rematch.

The program takes fight fans to “The Town” where Haney has quickly become one of Oakland’s greatest sports talents. NBA superstar and fellow Oakland native Damian Lillard narrates. The former NBA “Rookie of the Year” traveled to Australia for the first matchup in June, where he sat ringside as Haney earned a 12-round unanimous decision over Kambosos to become the undisputed lightweight champion.

Rooted in Oakland: Devin Haney

Date Network Time (ET) Mon Oct 10 ESPN2 10 p.m. Wed Oct 12 ESPNEWS 1 a.m. 10 p.m. Thurs Oct 13 ESPNEWS 9 a.m. Fri Oct 14 ESPN2 2 a.m. ESPNEWS 9 a.m. Sat Oct 15 ESPN2 6 a.m.

October 15: Rematch from Down Under: Haney vs. Kambosos, Jr.

At 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ will be LIVE from Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

In the main event, undisputed lightweight world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) will defend all the belts against Sydney native “Ferocious” George Kambosos, Jr. (20-1, 10 KOs). Haney and Kambosos first tangled June 5 in Melbourne in front of a Victorian-record boxing crowd of 41,129 fans, as Haney earned a clear points verdict to become the undisputed champion.

In the co-feature, streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+, Australian two-time world title challenger Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (23-2, 18 KOs) takes on Thai veteran Nawaphon Kaikanha (51-1-1, 46 KOs) in a 12-round final eliminator for the WBC bantamweight world title.

