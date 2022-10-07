SEC Network’s TrueSouth Presented by Yellawood Moves Along to Madisonville, Tenn. on October 9

The fifth season of the critically acclaimed TrueSouth Presented by Yellawood continues on Sunday, Oct 9 at 8 p.m. ET, with a Monroe County mountain trip to Madisonville, Tenn. The series, now in its fifth season on SEC Network, revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities. Returning in season five is a special bonus episode with behind-the-scenes content and storytelling.

Episode Summary

TrueSouth drives the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, to dig for ramps along a creek bed and stoke the fires in a smokehouse by the highway.

Allan Benton, proprietor of Benton’s Smoky Mountain Country Hams in Madisonville, Tenn., cures and hickory smokes bacon and ham that have earned their place on the kitchen tables of working folks across the South, and on restaurant menus across the nation.

If you know artisan Southern goods, you know the scent that perfumes the air when his pork hits a cast iron skillet. But there’s a bigger story to tell here.

For episode 19, our crew goes home with Allan to get to know his wife Sharon and their children and grandchildren. We learn to bake biscuits with Sharon (and yes, we include her recipe). And to stir up a good gravy. More important, gathered in their kitchen, we get to witness the love and hard work that binds a man and a woman to their family, and their community.

Music is the backbone of our shows and this is one of our best lineups: Among other standouts, Valerie June, featured in our Brownsville, Tenn. episode, returns. And Darrell Scott, the great Tennessee songwriter, plays live for Allan and Sharon.

Season Summary

Season five of TrueSouth began Sept. 11 with a marble game in Tompkinsville, Ky. Come November, we’ll be in Jackson, Miss. This December, we land in Brunswick and St Simons, Island, Ga. Join us in January for our second annual behind-the-scenes road trip across the belly of the SEC.

About TrueSouth

TrueSouth is a James Beard Award-nominated limited series on Southern food and culture, airing monthly on SEC Network. Four-time James Beard Award winner John T. Edge writes and hosts the show, which is executive produced by two-time New York Times best-selling author, ESPN senior writer Wright Thompson, and produced by Bluefoot Entertainment.

The series, now in its fifth season, revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities. This season’s featured places are Tompkinsville, Ky., Madisonville & Camp Benton, Tenn., Jackson, Miss., Brunswick, Ga., and a special behind-the-scenes finale to finish out season five. Seasons 1-4 of TrueSouth are available in their entirety on ESPN+.

Music plays an integral role in TrueSouth’s storytelling via on-screen performances and on-screen credits. TrueSouth playlist on Spotify shares the full soundtrack and score of every season of TrueSouth.

