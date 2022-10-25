Sponsors Announced for the Annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit

Today ESPN announced the roster of sponsors for the 2021 espnW: Women + Sports Summit, taking place November 1-3 at the Ojai Valley Inn in Ojai, Calif. Toyota returns for the tenth year as presenting sponsor. Google, New Balance, Gatorade, and Ally are also vital returning sponsors, with Meta joining as a first time sponsor. The distinctive experience brings together leaders across sports, business, and entertainment for a curated program of keynotes, breakout sessions, panels, and presentations, all focused on advancing women in sports. Programming from this year’s experience will also be live streamed across select espnW and ESPN digital and social platforms – virtual registration is free at https://espnwsummit.com/.

Presenting sponsor Toyota is a longtime supporter of female athletes and women in sports. In addition to showcasing its 2023 Toyota Sequoia on site, it will announce the seventh class of “Everyday Heroes,” an award that honors two organizations making a difference for women and girls in their local communities through sports. One of the world’s most decorated paralympic swimmers and Team Toyota Athlete, Jessica Long will join Sarah Spain in presenting and honoring these Heroes. These stories will also air twice on SportsCenter leading up to The Summit. Toyota will also support “The Summit in 60 seconds,” daily recap videos that will be shared at The Summit and on espnW social handles.

Google returns for its second year as a sponsor of The Summit. Kate Johnson, Head of Sports & Ent. Marketing Partnerships, will join the W. Power Talks, hosted by Monica Mcnutt. Additionally, Google will help extend coverage of the Summit to broadcast through a SportsCenter feature as part of their efforts to shine a light on and increase women’s sports content.

New Balance returns as the official athletic apparel and footwear sponsor of The Summit. They will provide a robust apparel gifting experience for all attendees. Olympic Medalist and World Champion New Balance athlete, Emma Coburn, will join the Mind and Body of the Female Athlete panel, as well as lead a breakout session with Dr. Jordan Metzl, and a meet and greet with attendees.

Gatorade returns as the official sports nutrition and fuel sponsor of The Summit, and will have an array of products available throughout the event at workout activities and in the welcome suite for consumption. Head of Gatorade Brand Strategy, Carolyn Braff, will be featured on the Women at the Helm panel.

Ally returns as a Summit sponsor and Chief Marketing and Public Relations Officer, Andrea Brimmer, will provide an update on Ally’s continued commitment to Women’s Sports.

Meta joins as a first time Summit sponsor to extend the reach of the Summit via their various social platforms.

The espnW: Women + Sports Summit is the leading event of its kind in the sports industry. Through structured and thoughtful conversation, the event pushes the boundaries on topics surrounding women and women in sports, and has offered insight from such notable and groundbreaking people as: Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry, Olympic gold medalists Allyson Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, and Alix Klineman & April Ross, singer-songwriters Sarah McLachlan, Sheryl Crow, and Andra Day, best-selling author and activist Glennon Doyle, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, WNBA All-Stars Sue Bird, Liz Cambage, and Skylar Diggins-Smith, best-selling author Chelsea Clinton, soccer stars Carli Lloyd, Abby Wambach, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and more.

Interviews, photos and additional content will be posted to espnW.com throughout the Summit. In addition, events from this year’s experience will be livestreamed and can be viewed by registering at espnWsummit.com, and via Twitter and the ESPN App. For more information about The espnW: Women + Sports Summit and to see the complete agenda, please visit espnWsummit.com or follow us on Twitter with @espnW and #espnWsummit.

About espnW

espnW is a global multiplatform brand dedicated to engaging and inspiring women through sports. espnW.com, the brand’s content home, offers total access to female athletes and the sports they play, takes fans inside the biggest events, and captures the biggest trends in sports life/style. espnW also provides a unique point of view on the sports stories that matter most to women and highlights the crossroads of sports and culture. Founded in July 2010, espnW’s content and voices live across digital, television, radio, films, events, educational platforms and social media.

-30-