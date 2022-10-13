UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo Live from Las Vegas: Saturday, October 15, Exclusively on ESPN+

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo will be live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Oct. 15, exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Grasso vs. Araujo at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event features a clash between top contenders in the flyweight division as No. 5 ranked Alexa Grasso (14-3) squares off against No. 6 Viviane Araujo (11-3). Grasso looks to make the most of her first UFC main event after posting three straight wins establishing herself as a threat in the flyweight division since moving up from strawweight. Araujo arrives at the UFC APEX with five victories in her last seven bouts. The winner will be heading into 2023 near the top of the list of potential challengers in the 125-pound weight class.

In the co-main event, Cub Swanson (28-12) debuts in the bantamweight division against Jonathan Martinez (16-4). Following a 33-fight run competing in the featherweight division, Swanson looks to deliver another Hall of Fame worthy performance to bantamweight while Martinez aims to leverage his three-fight winning streak to beat an established veteran and secure the biggest win of his career.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, joined by Paul Felder and two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties. Victor Davila and Marlon Chito Vera will provide all coverage in Spanish.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 10/14 5:35 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Grasso vs. Araujo ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Grasso vs. Araujo ESPN+ Sat. 10/15 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish) 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo (Main Card) 10 p.m. UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Show: Grasso vs. Araujo

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 p.m. Main Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo ESPN+ (English & Spanish) Co-Main Cub Swanson vs. Jonathan Martinez Undercard Askar Askarov vs. Brandon Royval Undercard Jordan Wright vs. Dusko Todorovic Undercard Misha Cirkunov vs. Alonzo Menifield 4 p.m. Feature Mana Martinez vs. Brandon Davis Undercard Raphael Assuncao vs. Victor Henry Undercard Nick Maximov vs. Jacob Malkoun Undercard Joanderson Brito vs. Lucas Alexander Undercard Piera Rodriguez vs. Sam Hughes Undercard Tatsuro Taira vs. CJ Vergara Undercard Mike Jackson vs. Pete Rodriguez

