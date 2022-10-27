UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Allen Live from Las Vegas: Saturday, October 29, Exclusively on ESPN+

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Allen will be live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Oct. 29, exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Kattar vs. Allen at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event features a clash between featherweight standouts as No. 5 Calvin Kattar (23-6) meets No.6 Arnold Allen (18-1). Kattar looks to bounce back after a controversial split decision loss to Josh Emmet and put himself back on the road to title contention. Allen, who’s riding an 11-fight winning streak, will look to make the most of his first main event and further position himself as the top emerging contender in the featherweight division.

The co-main event features welterweight veterans Tim Means (32-13) and Max Griffin (18-9). Means looks to bring an exciting firefight while Griffin aims to stop Means and deliver a show-stealing knockout.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, joined by two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz and UFC Hall of Famer, Michael Bisping. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties. Troy Santiago, Brandon Moreno and Santiago Ponzinibbio will provide all coverage in Spanish.

How to watch and stream UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen — plus analysis and betting advice

Out Thursday: Expert Picks and Best Bets

@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 10/28 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Kattar vs. Allen ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Kattar vs. Allen ESPN+ Sat. 10/29 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Allen (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish) 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Allen (Main Card) 10 p.m. UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Show: Kattar vs. Allen

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 p.m. Main Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen ESPN+ (English & Spanish) Co-Main Tim Means vs. Max Griffin Undercard Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Jared Vanderaa Undercard Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore Undercard Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree 4 p.m. Feature Phil Hawes vs. Roman Dolidze Undercard Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima Undercard Joseph Holmes vs. Junyong Park Undercard Chase Hooper vs. Steve Garcia Undercard Cody Durden vs. Carlos Mota Undercard Christian Rodriguez vs. Joshua Weems

