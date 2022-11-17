ACC Network to Carry Virginia Memorial Service Live Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. ET

ACC Network (ACCN) will carry the memorial service honoring the lives of Virginia football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, as well as the two students injured in the shooting, Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan, live on Saturday, Nov. 19 beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s Syracuse men’s basketball game against Northeastern will now tipoff at 5 p.m. on the network.

ACCN’s updated programming schedule for Saturday, Nov. 19 is below: