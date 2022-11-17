ACC Network
ACC Network to Carry Virginia Memorial Service Live Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. ET
ACC Network (ACCN) will carry the memorial service honoring the lives of Virginia football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, as well as the two students injured in the shooting, Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan, live on Saturday, Nov. 19 beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Saturday’s Syracuse men’s basketball game against Northeastern will now tipoff at 5 p.m. on the network.
ACCN’s updated programming schedule for Saturday, Nov. 19 is below:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Program/Game
|Location
|Saturday, Nov. 19
|11 a.m. – noon
|ACC Huddle
Kelsey Riggs, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt, Eddie Royal
|Truist Field
|Noon
|Duke at Pitt
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|3:30 p.m.
|Virginia Memorial Service
|Charlottesville, Va.
|5 p.m.
|Men’s Basketball: Northeastern at Syracuse
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|7 – 8 p.m.
|ACC Huddle
Kelsey Riggs, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt, Eddie Royal
|Truist Field
|8 p.m.
|Syracuse at Wake Forest
Dave O’Brien Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs
|Truist Field
|Postgame
|ACC Huddle
Kelsey Riggs, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt, Eddie Royal
|Truist Field