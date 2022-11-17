ACC Network to Carry Virginia Memorial Service Live Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. ET

ACC Network (ACCN) will carry the memorial service honoring the lives of Virginia football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, as well as the two students injured in the shooting, Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan, live on Saturday, Nov. 19 beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s Syracuse men’s basketball game against Northeastern will now tipoff at 5 p.m. on the network.

ACCN’s updated programming schedule for Saturday, Nov. 19 is below: 

Date Time (ET) Program/Game Location
Saturday, Nov. 19 11 a.m. – noon ACC Huddle

Kelsey Riggs, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt, Eddie Royal

 Truist Field
  Noon Duke at Pitt

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris

 Pittsburgh, Pa.
  3:30 p.m. Virginia Memorial Service Charlottesville, Va.
  5 p.m. Men’s Basketball: Northeastern at Syracuse Syracuse, N.Y.
  7 – 8 p.m. ACC Huddle

Kelsey Riggs, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt, Eddie Royal

 Truist Field
  8 p.m. Syracuse at Wake Forest

Dave O’Brien Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs

 Truist Field
  Postgame ACC Huddle

Kelsey Riggs, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt, Eddie Royal

 Truist Field

 

