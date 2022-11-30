ACC Network to Offer Extensive Coverage of 2022 Subway ACC Football Championship Game Live from Charlotte

Previews of No. 9 Clemson vs No. 23 North Carolina throughout the week

In Play , ACC PM and ACC Huddle all live from Uptown Charlotte Friday and Saturday

ACC Huddle: Selection Day SpecialSunday at 9 p.m. celebrating the ACC’s nine bowl-eligible teams

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will offer extensive coverage surrounding the 2022 Subway ACC Football Championship Game all week long, including onsite coverage live from Charlotte, N.C. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3.

ACCN’s signature studio shows – ACC Huddle, ACC PM and In Play – will be on location Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3, in advance of Coastal Division champion No. 23 North Carolina facing Atlantic Division champion No. 9 Clemson for the conference crown. The Subway ACC Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3, will air in primetime on ABC at 8 p.m. ET, as well as ESPN Radio.

Clemson and North Carolina will meet for the ACC title for the second time and first since 2015, which saw Clemson defeat the Tar Heels, 45-37. Winners of seven ACC Football Championships (2011, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020), the Tigers are making their ninth ACC Football Championship Game appearance.

In Play and ACC PM

In Play and ACC PM, ACCN’s weekday afternoon shows from 3-3:30 and 4-7 p.m., respectively, will have expanded coverage of the Subway ACC Football Championship Game all week.

In Play will have a unique offering each day centering on the Tar Heels/Tigers title game matchup, while Mark Packer, Tre Boston and Taylor Tannebaum will preview the game, have a bevy of guests and dig into what could be the biggest difference makers for both teams on ACC PM. In Play with ESPN.com college football insiders Andrea Adelson and David Hale, and ACC PM will be live from ACC FanFest at Romare Bearden Park in Uptown Charlotte on Friday beginning at 3 p.m.

ACC Huddle

Championship Saturday kicks off with ACC Huddle, ACCN’s signature football show, live from Bank of America Stadium and ACC FanFest for pre-and postgame coverage of the Subway ACC Football Championship. Jordan Cornette, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Eddie Royal and Mark Richt will be on the set from the field from 6-8 p.m., while Mark Packer, Tre Boston and Taylor Tannebaum will be live from ACC FanFest covering all of the storylines leading into the Tigers-Tar Heels showdown. ACC Huddle returns postgame for instant analysis and interviews with the winning head coach and student-athletes.

In addition, Kelsey Riggs will host a special one-hour ACC Huddle at 9 p.m. on Friday, joined by Tre Boston and Eddie Royal live from Bank of America Stadium.

ACC Huddle: Selection Day Special

Cornette, Mac Lain and Manuel will be back together on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 9 p.m., for an hour-long ACC Huddle: Selection Day Special. The show will celebrate the ACC’s nine bowl-bound teams with analysis and insight on each bowl matchup.

ACC Player, Rookie and Coach of the Year announced on ACC PM; ACC Football Honors show to air December 9

The 2022 ACC football individual awards winners will be announced live exclusively on ACC PM, Wednesday, Nov. 30 and Thursday, Dec. 1 at 4:30 p.m. Packer, Boston and Tannebaum will unveil the ACC Players and Rookies of the Year on November 30, while the ACC Coach of the Year will be revealed on December 1. Select individual honorees will be live on the show following the announcements each afternoon for instant reaction.

In addition, ACCN will televise the conference’s annual ACC Football Honors on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. The 90-minute awards show will feature members of the ACC Football Honors class as well as the 2022 individual award winners who were recognized on December 2 at the Charlotte Convention Center. ACCN’s Wes Durham and Roddy Jones host the event.

ACCN social will provide on-site, behind-the-scenes coverage from the ACC Football Championship Game weekend. Fans can follow along with ACCN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

ACCN Coverage of 2022 Subway ACC Football Championship Game

Date Time (ET) Program Network Fri, Dec. 2 3 p.m. In Play Live from Fan Fest Andrea Adelson, David Hale ACCN 4 p.m. ACC PM Live from Fan Fest Mark Packer, Tre Boston, Taylor Tannebaum ACCN 9 p.m. ACC Huddle Live from BOA Stadium Kelsey Riggs, Tre Boston, Eddie Royal ACCN Sat, Dec. 3 6 p.m. ACC Huddle BOA Stadium Set: Jordan Cornette, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt, Eddie Royal Fan Fest Set: Mark Packer, Tre Boston, Taylor Tannebaum ACCN 8 p.m. Subway ACC Football Championship Game No. 89 Clemson vs No. 23 North Carolina ABC: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, Tom Ramsey, Kelsey Riggs ABC/ESPN Radio Postgame ACC Huddle BOA Stadium Set: Jordan Cornette, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt, Eddie Royal ACCN Sun, Dec. 4 9 p.m. ACC Huddle Selection Day Special Jordan Cornette, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel ACCN Fri, Dec. 9 7 p.m. ACC Honors Wes Durham, Roddy Jones ACCN

