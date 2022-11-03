ACCN’s ACC Huddle and ACC PM Heads to Raleigh for ACC Primetime Football Between ACC Atlantic Division Rivals No. 20 Wake Forest and No. 21 NC State

ACC NetworkCollege Football

ACCN’s ACC Huddle and ACC PM Heads to Raleigh for ACC Primetime Football Between ACC Atlantic Division Rivals No. 20 Wake Forest and No. 21 NC State

Photo of Amy Ufnowski Amy Ufnowski3 hours ago

ACC Network (ACCN) will take its signature studio programs ACC Huddle and ACC PM on the road this weekend and travel to Raleigh, N.C., for the Week 10 ACC Primetime Football matchup between ACC Atlantic Division rivals No. 20 Wake Forest and No. 21 NC State.

ACC Huddle, with host Jordan Cornette and analysts Eric Mac LainEJ ManuelMark Richt and Eddie Royal, will be live Saturday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. –  noon ET at Carter-Finley Stadium, and will have coverage throughout the day along with a primetime show from 6:30-8 p.m., and a one-hour show at the end of the day recapping all of the ACC football action.

Additionally, ACCN’s weekday afternoon studio show – ACC PM – will also be live from Raleigh on Friday. ACC PM will originate from demo field at ACCN’s fan activation footprint at the Wolfpack Turf in front of the Murphy Football Center beginning at 4 p.m. The fan activation at the Wolfpack Turf will also be open to visitors from noon-kickoff on Saturday.

ACCN Football Programming Schedule – Nov. 4-5

Date Time Program/Game Location
Friday, Nov. 4 4 – 7 p.m. ACC PM

Mark Packer, Tre Boston, Taylor Tannebaum

 Wolfpack Turf
Saturday, Nov. 5 11 a.m. – noon ACC Huddle

Jordan Cornette, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt, Eddie Royal

 Carter-Finley Stadium
  Noon No. 17 North Carolina at Virginia

Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis

 Charlottesville, N.C.
  3:30 p.m. No. 22 Syracuse at Pitt

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris

 Pittsburgh, Pa.
  6:30 – 8 p.m. ACC Huddle

Jordan Cornette, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt, Eddie Royal

 Carter-Finley Stadium
  8 p.m. No. 20 Wake Forest at No. 21 NC State

Dave O’Brien Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs

 Carter-Finley Stadium
  Postgame ACC Huddle

Jordan Cornette, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt, Eddie Royal

 Carter-Finley Stadium

 

Tags
Photo of Amy Ufnowski Amy Ufnowski3 hours ago
Photo of Amy Ufnowski

Amy Ufnowski

Back to top button