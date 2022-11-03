ACCN’s ACC Huddle and ACC PM Heads to Raleigh for ACC Primetime Football Between ACC Atlantic Division Rivals No. 20 Wake Forest and No. 21 NC State

ACC Network (ACCN) will take its signature studio programs ACC Huddle and ACC PM on the road this weekend and travel to Raleigh, N.C., for the Week 10 ACC Primetime Football matchup between ACC Atlantic Division rivals No. 20 Wake Forest and No. 21 NC State.

ACC Huddle, with host Jordan Cornette and analysts Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt and Eddie Royal, will be live Saturday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. – noon ET at Carter-Finley Stadium, and will have coverage throughout the day along with a primetime show from 6:30-8 p.m., and a one-hour show at the end of the day recapping all of the ACC football action.

Additionally, ACCN’s weekday afternoon studio show – ACC PM – will also be live from Raleigh on Friday. ACC PM will originate from demo field at ACCN’s fan activation footprint at the Wolfpack Turf in front of the Murphy Football Center beginning at 4 p.m. The fan activation at the Wolfpack Turf will also be open to visitors from noon-kickoff on Saturday.

ACCN Football Programming Schedule – Nov. 4-5