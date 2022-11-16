ACCN’s Signature Studio Shows to Originate Live from Winston-Salem, N.C. for Syracuse at Wake Forest

ACC Network (ACCN) will take its signature studio programs ACC Huddle, In Play and ACC PM on the road this weekend and travel to Winston-Salem, N.C., for the Week 12 ACC Primetime Football matchup between Syracuse and Wake Forest.

ACC Huddle, with host Kelsey Riggs and analysts Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt and Eddie Royal, will be live Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. – noon ET at Truist Field, and will have coverage throughout the day along with a primetime show from 6-8 p.m., and a one-hour show at the end of the day recapping all of the ACC football action.

Additionally, ACCN’s weekday afternoon studio shows – In Play and ACC PM – will also be live from Wake Forest on Friday. Both shows will originate from demo field at ACCN’s fan activation footprint on the lawn outside of Gate 1 at Truist Field beginning at 3 p.m. The fan activation outside of Gate 1 will also be open to visitors from noon-kickoff on Saturday.

ACCN Saturday schedule note: ACCN will no longer carry the NC State/Louisville game at 3:30 p.m., and will have the Northeastern at Syracuse men’s basketball matchup at 4 p.m.

ACCN Football Programming Schedule – Nov. 18-19