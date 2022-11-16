ACCN’s Signature Studio Shows to Originate Live from Winston-Salem, N.C. for Syracuse at Wake Forest

ACC Network

ACC Network (ACCN) will take its signature studio programs ACC Huddle, In Play and ACC PM on the road this weekend and travel to Winston-Salem, N.C., for the Week 12 ACC Primetime Football matchup between Syracuse and Wake Forest.

ACC Huddle, with host Kelsey Riggs and analysts Eric Mac LainEJ ManuelMark Richt and Eddie Royal, will be live Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. –  noon ET at Truist Field, and will have coverage throughout the day along with a primetime show from 6-8 p.m., and a one-hour show at the end of the day recapping all of the ACC football action.

Additionally, ACCN’s weekday afternoon studio shows – In Play and ACC PM – will also be live from Wake Forest on Friday. Both shows will originate from demo field at ACCN’s fan activation footprint on the lawn outside of Gate 1 at Truist Field beginning at 3 p.m. The fan activation outside of Gate 1 will also be open to visitors from noon-kickoff on Saturday.

ACCN Saturday schedule note: ACCN will no longer carry the NC State/Louisville game at 3:30 p.m., and will have the Northeastern at Syracuse men’s basketball matchup at 4 p.m.

ACCN Football Programming Schedule – Nov. 18-19

Date Time Program/Game Location
Friday, Nov. 18 3 p.m. In Play

Taylor Tannebaum, EJ Manuel

 Gate 1 Truist Field
  4 – 6 p.m. ACC PM

Tre Boston, Taylor Tannebaum

 Gate 1 Truist Field
Saturday, Nov. 19 11 a.m. – noon ACC Huddle

Kelsey Riggs, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt, Eddie Royal

 Truist Field
  Noon Duke at Pitt

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris

 Pittsburgh, Pa.
  3-4 p.m. ACC Huddle

Kelsey Riggs, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt, Eddie Royal

 Truist Field
  4 p.m. Men’s Basketball: Northeastern at Syracuse Syracuse, N.Y.
  6 – 8 p.m. ACC Huddle

Kelsey Riggs, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt, Eddie Royal

 Truist Field
  8 p.m. Syracuse at Wake Forest

Dave O’Brien Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs

 Truist Field
  Postgame ACC Huddle

Kelsey Riggs, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt, Eddie Royal

 Truist Field

 

 

