Cricket on ESPN+ in November: 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Super50 Cup 2022, India Tour of New Zealand

Three major international cricket events will stream live on ESPN+ for fans in the U.S. this month, including the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the eighth ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament, which concludes this week with the second Semifinal on Thursday, determining who will face Pakistan in the Final on Sunday.

The Super50 Cup 2022 Semifinals and Final will stream live on ESPN+ from November 16 to 19, and the India Tour of New Zealand will stream from November 18 to 29, consisting of 3 T20s and 3 ODIs.

2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (English & Hindi Live Feeds and Highlights)

Thursday, November 10: India vs. England (Semifinal 2) at 1:30 a.m. ET Sunday, November 13: Pakistan vs. Winner of Semifinal 2 Final at 2 a.m. ET



Super50 Cup 2022 (English Live Feeds Only)

Wednesday, Nov. 16: Semifinal 1 at 1 p.m. ET Thursday, Nov. 17: Semifinal 2 at 1 p.m. ET Saturday, Nov. 19: Final at 1 p.m. ET



India Tour of New Zealand (English Live Feeds Only)

Friday, Nov 18: New Zealand vs. India (1st T20) at 2:30 a.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 20: New Zealand vs. India (2nd T20) at 2:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 22: New Zealand vs. India (3nd T20) at 2:30 a.m. ET Thursday, Nov. 24: New Zealand vs. India (1st ODI) at 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Nov. 26: New Zealand vs. India (2nd ODI) at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 29: New Zealand vs. India (3rd ODI) at 9:30 p.m. ET



ESPN+ continues to build and offer a comprehensive, world class offering for cricket fans in the U.S. with more than 230 matches per year, including New Zealand Cricket and Cricket West Indies, ICC, BCCI and Asia Cup, a growing on-demand archive of cricket match highlights and clips, and ESPNCricinfo.com, the world’s leading source for cricket news, analysis and information across a variety of platforms.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 24.3 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices).

