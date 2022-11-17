November 17, 2022

ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu Update NHL Exclusive Games for 2022-23 Season

The National Hockey League and ESPN today announced updates to the 2022-23 NHL regular-season schedule.

Three national exclusive games have been added to ESPN, beginning with Washington Capitals vs. Chicago Blackhawks on December 13 and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers on January 19. The January 3 Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings matchup has been moved from ESPN+/Hulu to ESPN with a new 10 p.m. ET start time.

ESPN+/Hulu national exclusive game updates include Florida Panthers vs. Colorado Avalanche on January 10, Vegas Golden Knights vs. New Jersey Devils on January 24, Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild on January 26, Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche on February 19 and Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers on April 10.

Date Time (ET) Game Platform December 13 9 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN January 3 10 p.m. Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN January 10 9:30 p.m. Florida Panthers vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN+/Hulu January 19 9 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers ESPN January 24 7 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN+/Hulu January 26 8 p.m. Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+/Hulu February 19 3 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN+/Hulu April 10 7 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers ESPN+/Hulu

*Please note schedule is subject to change.

With these additions, the below games have been removed from the exclusive game schedule:

December 13 – Philadelphia Flyers vs. Colorado Avalanche (ESPN)

December 23 – Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Chicago Blackhawks (ESPN+/Hulu)

January 10 – San Jose Sharks vs. Arizona Coyotes (ESPN+/Hulu)

January 19 – Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues (ESPN)

January 24 – Washington Capitals vs. Colorado Avalanche (ESPN+/Hulu)

February 18 – Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vegas Golden Knights (ESPN)

March 16 – Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks (ESPN+/Hulu)

-30-

