ESPN First Take Marks Most-Watched Month Since Dec. 2019

In October, First Take saw its most-watched month since Dec. 2019. ESPN’s signature morning debate show, featuring Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim, averaged 507,000 P2+ viewers in October, marking an increase of 16 percent year over year.

In the P18-49 demographic specifically, First Take also saw year-over-year audience growth of 25 percent in Oct.

Oct. also saw First Take on the road from HBCU Week at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex coinciding with the HBCU Week College Fair which offered on-the-spot acceptances and scholarships, as well as a special combined show with Get Up following a signature matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

First Take sees significant growth on YouTube

First Take continues to be the leading studio brand across ESPN’s overall YouTube channel. In Oct., views for First Take videos were up 33 percent from Oct. 2021.

