ESPN Networks Home to Nearly 20 Women’s College Soccer Conference Championships

ESPN networks will once again be home to an industry-leading slate of women’s college soccer conference championships, with nearly 20 championship matches available Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6. ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network and ESPN+ are set to showcase some of the best teams in collegiate women’s soccer during championship weekend.

The ACC Women’s Soccer Championship kicks off the Sunday slate at noon ET on ESPNU, followed by the American Championship on ESPNEWS at 1 p.m. SEC Network will air the SEC Championship at 2 p.m. and the Big 12 Championship will be available on ESPNU, also at 2 p.m.

The remaining 12 championships airing on Sunday will stream live on ESPN+, including: Big South (1 p.m.), Conference USA (1 p.m.), MAC (1 p.m.), Big Sky (2 p.m.), Missouri Valley (2 p.m.), Ohio Valley (2 p.m.), Southland (2 p.m.), Sun Belt (2 p.m.), WAC (3 p.m.) and Big West (4 p.m.).

The Horizon League and SoCon Championships will stream live on ESPN+ on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m.

Date Time (ET) Championship Network Sat, Nov 5 2 p.m. Horizon League Conference Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 2 p.m. SoCon Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ Sun, Nov 6 TBD MAAC Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ Noon ACC Women’s Soccer Championship

Jenn Hildreth, Lori Lindsey ESPNU Noon Atlantic Ten Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 1 p.m. American Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Championship

Ariya Massoudi, Kacey White ESPNEWS/ESPN+ 1 p.m. Big South Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 1 p.m. Conference USA Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 1 p.m. MAC Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 2 p.m. Big 12 Conference Women’s Soccer Championship

Lincoln Rose, Jessica Stamp ESPNU 2 p.m. SEC Women’s Soccer Championship

Mike Watts, Jill Loyden SEC Network 2 p.m. Big Sky Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 2 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 2 p.m. Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 2 p.m. Southland Conference Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 2 p.m. Sun Belt Conference Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 3 p.m. WAC Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 4 p.m. Big West Conference Women’s Soccer Championship ESPN+

