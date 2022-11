ESPN Networks Present More Than a Dozen Men’s College Soccer Conference Championships, Nov. 12-13

This weekend, ESPN networks will be home to more than a dozen men’s college soccer conference championships. The full lineup of matchups will be available on ESPNU and ESPN+ on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13.

The Saturday slate features five championship matches streaming live on ESPN+, kicking off with the Patriot League at noon ET, followed by the Horizon League (1 p.m.), MAC (1 p.m.), SoCon (3 p.m.), Patriot (7 p.m.), Big South (7:30 p.m.) and Big West (10 p.m.).

Conference championship coverage continues Sunday with eight matches, including the ACC Championship at noon at ESPNU. ESPN+ welcomes championship contests from the Atlantic 10 (noon), Sun Belt (1 p.m.), America East (2 p.m.), Missouri Valley (2 p.m.), WAC (4 p.m.), American Athletic (TBD) and MAAC (TBD).

Date Time (ET) Championship Network Sat, Nov 12 1 p.m. Horizon Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 1 p.m. MAC Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 3 p.m. SoCon Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 7 p.m. Patriot Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Big South Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 8 p.m. ASUN Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 10 p.m. Big West Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ Sun, Nov 13 TBD American Athletic Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ TBD MAAC Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ Noon ACC Men’s Soccer Championship

Dalen Cuff, Michael Lahoud ESPNU Noon Atlantic 10 Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 1 p.m. Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 2 p.m. America East Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 2 p.m. MVC Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+ 4 p.m. WAC Men’s Soccer Championship ESPN+

-30-