ESPN Re-Signs Lead Women’s Basketball Analyst Rebecca Lobo to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Industry-leading women’s basketball voice Rebecca Lobo has signed a new multi-year deal with ESPN. The Hall of Famer will continue to serve as the lead game and studio analyst for ESPN’s women’s college basketball and WNBA coverage.

“I am thrilled to continue doing what I love, calling women’s basketball games,” said Lobo. “It is an honor to be a part of the soundtrack for the games played by these incredible female athletes.”

Lobo joined ESPN in 2004 as a WNBA and women’s college basketball analyst and reporter, and has been a vital part of ESPN’s live women’s basketball events and studio shows ever since. She can be heard as the voice of both the WNBA and NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship each season alongside Ryan Ruocco and Holly Rowe.

“Rebecca is one of the best in the business. She excels on both game coverage and studio coverage,” said Patricia Lowry, ESPN Vice President, Production. “Her knowledge, history, and passion for the game and its growth continue to make us better. She is a true asset and a highly valued member of our team.”

“Rebecca has played a significant role in the growth of women’s basketball throughout both her playing and broadcasting careers, and we’re thrilled she will continue to elevate ESPN’s coverage of both the WNBA and the college game,” said coordinating producer Sara Gaiero. “Rebecca is one of the sport’s most credible voices, consistently educating our fans with sharp, insightful analysis while entertaining with her humor and wit.”

Lobo played in the WNBA from its inaugural season (1997) until her retirement in 2003 and won an Olympic gold medal with the 1996 USA Basketball Women’s National Team. As a senior at the University of Connecticut, she led the Huskies to an undefeated season and a national championship win over the University of Tennessee.

Lobo was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010 and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

