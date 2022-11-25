ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Heads to Columbus for Top-Three Rivalry Week Showdown at ‘The Game’

College football’s premier pregame show makes its record 22nd trip to Ohio State, bookending the 2022 season with trips to Columbus in Weeks 1 and 13



ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot travels to Columbus, Ohio, this week for Rivalry Week and the record 22nd visit to Ohio State. The show will mark the ninth from ‘The Game’ and the second top-three lineup this season as the No. 3 Wolverines take on the No. 2 Buckeyes in the storied rivalry clash. GameDay will be live from outside St. John Arena from 9 a.m. – noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 26 (ESPN, ESPNU and ESPN App) for the 435th road show.

Rece Davis leads the show in his eighth season as host and is joined at the desk by GameDay analysts Desmond Howard – the Heisman Trophy-winning receiver, Kirk Herbstreit – the former Ohio State quarterback, Lee Corso, Pat McAfee and David Pollack. Reporters Jen Lada, Gene Wojciechowski and newcomer Jess Sims, along with research producer Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica and college football insider Pete Thamel, round out the GameDay crew for the season.

College GameDay continues its climb towards the best ratings season ever, bringing in 2.2 million viewers for the Week 12 show in Bozeman, Mont. – the first time the Treasure State has played host to the premier pregame show. The audience was up 9% from last year’s Week 12 show and 27% from the last comparable site location in 2019 (Brookings, SD). The broadcast from Bozeman ranks in the top five most-watched shows during this record-setting season.

Scheduled Features & Highlights

No Days Wasted – For decades, former Ohio State star Maurice Clarett was persona non Buckeye, a one-year wonder whose life careened from self-destruction to prison to decades of estrangement from the team and program he helped lead to a national championship. But Clarett, against all odds, has rebuilt his life, his mindset and his relationship with Ohio State. ( Reporter: Gene Wojciechowski )

– For decades, former Ohio State star Maurice Clarett was persona non Buckeye, a one-year wonder whose life careened from self-destruction to prison to decades of estrangement from the team and program he helped lead to a national championship. But Clarett, against all odds, has rebuilt his life, his mindset and his relationship with Ohio State. ( ) Jump Around – It’s been 25 years since House of Pain’s infectious anthem Jump Around was first played at University of Wisconsin’s Camp Randall. Today, those two minutes between the third and fourth quarters has become one of the greatest traditions in college football. But until this season, the song’s creator Everlast had never experienced the Jump Around in person. (Jen Lada)

– It’s been 25 years since House of Pain’s infectious anthem Jump Around was first played at University of Wisconsin’s Camp Randall. Today, those two minutes between the third and fourth quarters has become one of the greatest traditions in college football. But until this season, the song’s creator Everlast had never experienced the Jump Around in person. Richard Rants – Comedian and Ohio State alum Richard Lewis cannot curb his enthusiasm when it comes to the Ohio State – Michigan rivalry and why it means so much to him.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will join the crew on set while Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman will call in live from Los Angeles ahead of their game against USC. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer joins for this week’s ‘Live WIRED’ segment ahead of the Gamecocks’ match up with No. 7 Clemson.

Corso’s Count

Lee Corso will be making his 22nd visit to Ohio State this week; he’s picked the Buckeyes in 17 of those visits and is 14-7 in headgear picks

will be making his 22nd visit to Ohio State this week; he’s picked the Buckeyes in 17 of those visits and is 14-7 in headgear picks Of the previous visits to ‘The Game’ Corso has a split pick of 4-4 and is 5-3 with those picks

Corso has correctly picked all eight games this season and, dating back to last season, has won his last 12 headgear picks

Corso has donned Brutus headgear 36 times – the most of any team – and is 25-11 with those picks. His very first headgear pick in 1996 was also Brutus in Columbus.

ESPN’s Expanded Digital Coverage

ESPN’s social and digital pre-pregame show, Countdown to GameDay Live, co-hosted by Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. will be live from Columbus on Nov. 26, at 8:30 a.m. The show is available across Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App.

Additional GameDay updates can be found via ESPN PR’s Twitter and College GameDay’s Twitter and details throughout the week can be found HERE and on College GameDay’s Hub HERE.

-30-