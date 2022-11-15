ESPN’s Monday Night Football Delivers Nearly 13 Million Viewers for Commanders-Eagles

Up 3% Year-Over-Year

MNF’s Second Most-Watched Week 10 Since 2012

ESPN’s Monday Night Football delivered an audience of nearly 13 million viewers for the Washington Commanders- Philadelphia Eagles (November 14, 8:15 p.m. ET). The audience of 12.8 million viewers (ESPN and ESPN Deportes) is up 3% from last season’s MNF Week 10 matchup (Rams-49ers), which aired on ESPN2 in addition to ESPN.

Furthermore, this week’s Commanders-Eagles audience of 12.8 million viewers is MNF’s second-most watched Week 10 matchup since 2012.

Amongst all of television, ESPN had the most-watched telecast of the night and won the night among all broadcast and cable.

Monday Night Football Heads to Mexico City: San Francisco 49ers-Arizona Cardinals in Week 11

Monday Night Football heads to Mexico City and the famous Estadio Azteca for the San Francisco 49ers-Arizona Cardinals in the NFL’s final international game of the year on November 21 at 8 p.m. The game will be presented on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters on site for ESPN. Further details on programming across ESPN and ESPN Deportes will be announced this week.

Viewership reported by Nielsen includes streaming audience across ESPN/Disney and NFL digital properties.

