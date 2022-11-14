Exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu: Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets
40 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
The NHL season continues this Tuesday with the exclusive game of the week on ESPN+/Hulu, when the Philadelphia Flyers visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. A rematch from last Thursday when former head coach John Tortorella made a return to Columbus and the Blue Jackets ended their five-game losing streak, the Flyers will look to come out on top against his former team this week
Exclusive NHL games and studio shows on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Monday, Nov. 14
|12 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Tuesday,
Nov. 15
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
This week, The Point sits down for an all-access interview with Columbus superstar Johnny Gaudreau and takes a look at the Bruins and Golden Knights leading the league. Also, Devils’ head coach Lindy Ruff joins the show to discus s New Jersey’s 9-game winning streak and the episode covers Connor Bedard’s torrid start to the season.
|Host: John Buccigross
Analysts: Kevin Weekes
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets (4-9-1) host the Flyers (7-6-2) and their former head coach John Tortorella at Nationwide Arena. Last week, the Blue Jackets came out on top and ended a five-game losing streak.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Brian Boucher
In Studio: John Buccigross, Linda Cohn, Keven Weekes
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Wednesday, Nov. 16
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Thursday, Nov. 17
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Friday,
Nov. 18
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Saturday, Nov. 19
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Sunday, Nov. 20
|10 p.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will also stream 40 live out-of-market games this week.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
