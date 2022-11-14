Exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu: Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets

40 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

Photo of Olivia Wilson Olivia Wilson Follow on Twitter 11 hours ago

The NHL season continues this Tuesday with the exclusive game of the week on ESPN+/Hulu, when the Philadelphia Flyers visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. A rematch from last Thursday when former head coach John Tortorella made a return to Columbus and the Blue Jackets ended their five-game losing streak, the Flyers will look to come out on top against his former team this week

Exclusive NHL games and studio shows on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators
Monday, Nov. 14 12 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Linda Cohn
Tuesday,

Nov. 15

 

 6 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point

This week, The Point sits down for an all-access interview with Columbus superstar Johnny Gaudreau and takes a look at the Bruins and Golden Knights leading the league. Also, Devils’ head coach Lindy Ruff joins the show to discus s New Jersey’s 9-game winning streak and the episode covers Connor Bedard’s torrid start to the season.

 Host: John Buccigross

 

Analysts: Kevin Weekes
7:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets (4-9-1) host the Flyers (7-6-2) and their former head coach John Tortorella at Nationwide Arena. Last week, the Blue Jackets came out on top and ended a five-game losing streak.

 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

 

Analyst: Brian Boucher

 

In Studio: John Buccigross, Linda Cohn, Keven Weekes
1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Linda Cohn
Wednesday, Nov. 16 1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Linda Cohn
Thursday, Nov. 17 1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Linda Cohn
Friday,

Nov. 18

 1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal
Saturday, Nov. 19 1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal
Sunday, Nov. 20 10 p.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.


NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will also stream 40 live out-of-market games this week.

*Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com for more than 1,050 NHL Power Play out-of-market games this season.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

