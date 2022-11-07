Five Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu
36 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
The NHL season continues this week with five exclusive games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, beginning Tuesday night as the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov take on the Los Angeles Kings and former teammate Kevin Fiala at Crypto.com Arena exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu.
The week is highlighted by Sunday’s matchup on ESPN when the Tampa Bay Lightning host Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at Amalie Arena in Tampa. Ovechkin scored the most goals by a single player with a team, setting an NHL record and reaching a milestone with his 787th career goal.
Exclusive NHL games and studio shows on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Network(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Monday, Nov. 7
|11 p.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Tuesday,
Nov. 8
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
This week, The Point looks at the Capitals’ record-setting Alex Ovechkin and the Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid, after they go head-to-head on Monday in Washington. The Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel sits down for an interview on his second return to Buffalo, and the episode will also explore the concept of emergency back-up goalies and Toronto Maple Leafs’ goalkeeper Keith Petruzzelli.
|Host: John Buccigross
Analysts: Ray Ferraro, Barry Melrose, Rick DiPietro
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings
The Kings (7-6-1) and Kevin Fialalook for their second defeat of his former team, the Wild (5-5-1), this season when they host them at Crypto.com.
|Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Linda Cohn
In Studio: John Buccigross, Arda Öcal, Barry Melrose
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Wednesday, Nov. 9
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Thursday, Nov. 10
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Vegas Golden Knights at Buffalo Sabres
The Knights (11-2-0) and center Jack Eichel and defender Zach Whitecloud return to Buffalo to take on the Sabres (7-5-0) and defender Rasmus Dahlin
and right wing Tage Thompson at KeyBank Center. With strong starts from both teams, the Knights will look to stay on top in the Pacific Division while the Sabres aim to climb up in the Atlantic Division standings.
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Barry Melrose
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles Kings
The Kings (7-6-1) hope to return the favor following a 2-1 overtime loss on the road in Chicago last week, when they host the Blackhawks (5-5-2) and Patrick Kane at Crypto.com Arena.
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall
Reporter: Linda Cohn
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Barry Melrose
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Friday,
Nov. 11
|10 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Minnesota Wild at Seattle Kraken
The Kraken (7-4-2) shut the Wild (5-5-1) out in last week’s match up in Minnesota, with goalie Martin Jones making 22 saves for the Kraken in their third straight win. This week’s rematch sees the Kraken host the Wild at Climate Pledge Arena.
|Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
In Studio: John Buccigross, Arda Öcal, Barry Melrose
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Saturday, Nov. 12
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Sunday, Nov. 13
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning (7-4-1) and points leader Nikita Kucherov host the Capitals (5-6-2) and the record-chasing Alex Ovechkin at Amalie Arena in an Eastern Conference matchup.
|Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan
|11 p.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will also stream 36 live out-of-market games this week.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
