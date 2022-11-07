Five Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

Five Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

36 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The NHL season continues this week with five exclusive games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, beginning Tuesday night as the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov take on the Los Angeles Kings and former teammate Kevin Fiala at Crypto.com Arena exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu.

The week is highlighted by Sunday’s matchup on ESPN when the Tampa Bay Lightning host Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at Amalie Arena in Tampa. Ovechkin scored the most goals by a single player with a team, setting an NHL record and reaching a milestone with his 787th career goal.
Exclusive NHL games and studio shows on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Network(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators
Monday, Nov. 7 11 p.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Linda Cohn
Tuesday,

Nov. 8

 

 6 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point

This week, The Point looks at the Capitals’ record-setting Alex Ovechkin and the Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid, after they go head-to-head on Monday in Washington. The Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel sits down for an interview on his second return to Buffalo, and the episode will also explore the concept of emergency back-up goalies and Toronto Maple Leafs’ goalkeeper Keith Petruzzelli.

 Host: John Buccigross

 

Analysts: Ray Ferraro, Barry Melrose, Rick DiPietro
10:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings

The Kings (7-6-1) and Kevin Fialalook for their second defeat of his former team, the Wild (5-5-1), this season when they host them at Crypto.com.

 Play-by-Play: Steve Levy

 

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

 

Reporter: Linda Cohn

 

In Studio: John Buccigross, Arda Öcal, Barry Melrose
1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal
Wednesday, Nov. 9 1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Linda Cohn
Thursday, Nov. 10 7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Vegas Golden Knights at Buffalo Sabres

The Knights (11-2-0) and center Jack Eichel and defender Zach Whitecloud return to Buffalo to take on the Sabres (7-5-0) and defender  Rasmus Dahlin

and right wing Tage Thompson at KeyBank Center. With strong starts from both teams, the Knights will look to stay on top in the Pacific Division while the Sabres aim to climb up in the Atlantic Division standings.

 Play-by-Play: John Buccigross

 

Analyst: Ryan Callahan

 

In Studio: Arda Öcal, Barry Melrose
10:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles Kings

The Kings (7-6-1) hope to return the favor following a 2-1 overtime loss on the road in Chicago last week, when they host the Blackhawks (5-5-2) and Patrick Kane at Crypto.com Arena.

 Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco

 

Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall

 

Reporter: Linda Cohn

 

In Studio: Arda Öcal, Barry Melrose
1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal
Friday,

Nov. 11

 10 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu

 

 Minnesota Wild at Seattle Kraken

The Kraken (7-4-2) shut the Wild (5-5-1) out in last week’s match up in Minnesota, with goalie Martin Jones making 22 saves for the Kraken in their third straight win. This week’s rematch sees the Kraken host the Wild at Climate Pledge Arena.

 Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall

 

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

 

In Studio: John Buccigross, Arda Öcal, Barry Melrose
1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal
Saturday, Nov. 12 1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal
Sunday, Nov. 13 7 p.m. ESPN Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning (7-4-1) and points leader  Nikita Kucherov host the Capitals (5-6-2) and the record-chasing Alex Ovechkin at Amalie Arena in an Eastern Conference matchup.

 Play-by-Play: Steve Levy

 

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

 

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

 

In Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan
11 p.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will also stream 36 live out-of-market games this week.

*Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com for more than 1,050 NHL Power Play out-of-market games this season.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

