Five Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

The NHL season continues this week with five exclusive games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, beginning Tuesday night as the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov take on the Los Angeles Kings and former teammate Kevin Fiala at Crypto.com Arena exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu.

The week is highlighted by Sunday’s matchup on ESPN when the Tampa Bay Lightning host Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at Amalie Arena in Tampa. Ovechkin scored the most goals by a single player with a team, setting an NHL record and reaching a milestone with his 787th career goal.

Exclusive NHL games and studio shows on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

