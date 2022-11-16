PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Featured Group Coverage of The RSM Classic

Coverage begins tomorrow at 9 a.m. ET

Featured Groups include major champions, recent TOUR winners, past champions of The RSM Classic

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ continues this week with coverage of The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga., exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

The RSM Classic is the last of five PGA TOUR events this fall on ESPN+ featuring one feed showcasing the complete rounds of two Featured Groups in both the morning and afternoon waves on Thursday and Friday.

Featured Groups | Thursday, November 17

Coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

Harris English / Kevin Kisner / Brian Harman | 9:20 a.m. ET (Plantation Course, 10th Tee)

Harris English – Four-time TOUR winner, won twice in 2021 (Sentry Tournament of Champions, Travelers Championship)

– Four-time TOUR winner, won twice in 2021 (Sentry Tournament of Champions, Travelers Championship) Kevin Kisner – 2016 The RSM Classic winner, four-time TOUR winner

– 2016 The RSM Classic winner, four-time TOUR winner Brian Harman – Two-time TOUR winner

Webb Simpson / Zach Johnson / Justin Rose | 9:30 a.m. ET (Plantation Course, 10th Tee)

Webb Simpson – Seven-time TOUR winner, 2012 U.S. Open champion

– Seven-time TOUR winner, 2012 U.S. Open champion Zach Johnson – Two-time major champion (2007 Masters, 2015 Open), 12-time TOUR winner

– Two-time major champion (2007 Masters, 2015 Open), 12-time TOUR winner Justin Rose – 2013 U.S. Open champion, 2018 FedExCup champion, 10-time TOUR winner, 12 international wins

Afternoon Wave (when morning groups finish)

Seamus Power / Joel Dahmen / Jason Day | 10:30 a.m. ET (Seaside Course)

Seamus Power – Won Butterfield Bermuda Championship last month, two-time TOUR winner

– Won Butterfield Bermuda Championship last month, two-time TOUR winner Joel Dahmen – TOUR winner (2021 Corales Puntacana Championship)

– TOUR winner (2021 Corales Puntacana Championship) Jason Day – 12 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner

Mackenzie Hughes / Robert Streb / Matt Kuchar | 10:40 a.m. ET (Seaside Course)

Mackenzie Hughes – 2017 The RSM Classic winner, No. 3 in current FedExCup standings, 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship winner, two-time TOUR winner

– 2017 The RSM Classic winner, No. 3 in current FedExCup standings, 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship winner, two-time TOUR winner Robert Streb – Two-time winner of The RSM Classic (2021, 2015)

– Two-time winner of The RSM Classic (2021, 2015) Matt Kuchar – Nine-time TOUR winner

Featured Groups | Friday, November 18

Coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

Seamus Power / Joel Dahmen / Jason Day | 9:20 a.m. ET (Plantation Course, 10th Tee)

Mackenzie Hughes / Robert Streb / Matt Kuchar | 9:30 a.m. ET (Plantation Course, 10th Tee)

Afternoon Wave (when morning groups finish)

Harris English / Kevin Kisner / Brian Harman | 10:20 a.m. ET (Seaside Course)

Webb Simpson / Zach Johnson / Justin Rose | 10:30 a.m. ET (Seaside Course)

Multi-feed coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will resume at the Sentry Tournament of Champions from Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii, on January 12-15, 2023.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

This inaugural calendar year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ in 2022 includes extended and expanded coverage, adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming for a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, with at least 28 events with four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day. The unprecedented level of coverage, with streaming and emerging technologies moving to ESPN+, is part of the TOUR’s new nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 22,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films.

