SEC Network’s TrueSouth Presented by Yellawood Features the City with Soul, as Episode 3 Highlights Jackson, Miss. on Sunday, Nov. 13

The fifth season of the critically acclaimed TrueSouth Presented by Yellawood continues on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET, with a visit to the heart of Mississippi and the City with Soul, Jackson. The series, now in its fifth season on SEC Network, revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities. Returning in season five is a special bonus episode with behind-the-scenes content and storytelling.

Episode Summary

TrueSouth lands in Jackson, Miss., to witness the drive and hustle and belief that a creative class of risk takers and change makers now brings to bear in this capital city.

The Jackson we celebrate faces down problems, including a summer crisis that left the city without safe water for six weeks, but those problems do not define this city. Instead, we celebrate the work of artists and musicians and chefs whose commitment to excellence make Jackson a magnet for Mississippians who regard creativity as an engine for progress.

Two aspirational restaurants, aiming for excellence, anchor the episode:

At Southern Soigne, Zacchaeus Golden serves a nightly multi-course tasting menu, inspired by his native Belzoni, Mississippi, and by his experience in the kitchens at restaurants like the French Laundry in the Napa Valley of California.

Seven blocks away at Elvie’s, Hunter Evans, a native of Jackson, serves breakfasts of rolled omelets topped with fried oysters and lays down dinners that begin with bowfin caviar and end with butternut squash panna cotta.

Music is forever important to our shows. For episode 20, we did more than sample great music from Mississippi artists like Dear Silas. We commissioned a collaboration and performance that linked Grammy-winning bluesman Bobby Rush with the soul-shaking and earth-quaking power of the Sonic Boom Alumni Band from Jackson State University. Their joined work gets its debut via TrueSouth.

Season Summary

Season five of TrueSouth began Sept. 11 with a marble game in Tompkinsville, Ky., and then moved on to Madisonville, Tenn. This December, we land in Brunswick and St Simons, Island, Ga. Join us in January for our second annual behind-the-scenes road trip across the belly of the SEC.

About TrueSouth

TrueSouth is a James Beard Award-nominated limited series on Southern food and culture, airing monthly on SEC Network. Four-time James Beard Award winner John T. Edge writes and hosts the show, which is executive produced by two-time New York Times best-selling author, ESPN senior writer Wright Thompson, and produced by Bluefoot Entertainment.

The series, now in its fifth season, revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities. This season’s featured places are Tompkinsville, Ky., Madisonville & Camp Benton, Tenn., Jackson, Miss., Brunswick, Ga., and a special behind-the-scenes finale to finish out season five. Seasons 1-4 of TrueSouth are available in their entirety on ESPN+.

Music plays an integral role in TrueSouth’s storytelling via on-screen performances and on-screen credits. TrueSouth playlist on Spotify shares the full soundtrack and score of every season of TrueSouth.

