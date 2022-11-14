Statement Saturday Set for College Football Across ESPN Platforms in Week 12, 16 of the Nation’s Top Teams Highlighted
It’s the penultimate week of the regular season and ESPN platforms are set for a Statement Saturday showcasing crucial conference showdowns, playmakers fighting for a spot in the postseason, and a preview of who might be left standing on the first Saturday in December. In total, 16 of the current College Football Playoff Top 25 are featured in nearly 50 matchups across ESPN platforms in Week 12.
ESPN’s lead commentary crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe is set for the SEC East clash between No. 5 Tennessee and South Carolina at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Vols/Gamecocks game will be supplemented by both the Command Center and AT&T SkyCast on the ESPN App.
It’s Bedlam on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill calling Oklahoma State at Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. Saturday’s ABC lineup kicks off with a ranked-vs-ranked Big Ten battle between No. 21 Illinois on the road at No. 3 Michigan on ABC and ESPN Radio. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath will be providing the broadcast commentary, joined by Todd McShay providing NFL Draft analysis and insight on the sport’s top pro prospects. On ESPN Radio, Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons will team up for the radio call. At 3:30 p.m., another Big Ten matchup looms as second-ranked Ohio State takes on Maryland, featuring Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George on the broadcast call.
ESPN’s Saturday action kicks off with Wisconsin at Nebraska, with Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich on the mic at noon. At 3:30 p.m., Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden will call No. 10 Clemson hosting ACC foe Miami in Death Valley. No. 13 Utah hits the road to Eugene for a Top 15 showdown with No. 6 Oregon at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Radio. Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon are set for the Pac-12 After Dark call, with Jorge Sedano and Tom Ramsey featured on the ESPN Radio broadcast.
ESPN2, ESPN’s College Networks Host Top 25 Teams
Eight additional ranked squads are scattered throughout ESPN platforms in Week 12, including a ranked team in nearly every window on ESPN2.
No. 22 UCF kicks off the day’s action on ESPN2 as they host Navy at 11 a.m. Brian Custer, Dustin Fox and Dana Boyle will have the call from Orlando. At 5:30 p.m. No. 15 North Carolina welcomes Georgia Tech to Kenan Memorial Stadium, with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony on the mic. At 9 p.m., No. 7 LSU looks to continue their impressive 2022 campaign as they host UAB in the late night window, featuring Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman and Dawn Davenport announcing the action.
In the afternoon window on Saturday, No. 16 NC State faces a road test against conference foe Louisville on ACC Network. Wes Durham, Roddy Jones and Taylor Davis are slated to announce the ACC action. In primetime on SEC Saturday Night, Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic will provide the SEC Network call for No. 11 Ole Miss at Arkansas at 7:30 p.m.
ESPN+ Features Pair of Top 20 Teams
No. 9 Alabama and No. 19 Kansas State are both set for streaming Saturday, as the Crimson Tide play host to Austin Peay at noon on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. Mike Morgan, Dave Steckel and Lauren Sisler will provide commentary from Bryant-Denny Stadium. At 2 p.m. No. 19 Kansas State is on the road at West Virginia on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Mark Neely, Barrett Brooks and Tori Petry are slated to be mic’d up for the matchup from Morgantown.
Additional Programming Highlights
- Thursday, Nov. 17
- SMU at No. 17 Tulane (7:30 p.m. | ESPN)
- Talent: Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr.
- Saturday, Nov. 19
- Oregon State at Arizona State (2:15 p.m. | ESPN2)
- Former Arizona State quarterback Brock Osweiler will return to Sun Devil Stadium for the first time as a commentator, as he joins Anish Shroff and Taylor McGregor on the call
- Yale at Harvard (Noon | ESPNU)
- Eric Frede and Jack Ford will announce the second-oldest rivalry in college football, as Yale and Harvard face off for the 138th meeting of The Game.
- Louisiana at No. 23 Florida State (Noon | ESPN3)
Third College Football Playoff Top 25 Unveiled Tuesday
ESPN will exclusively reveal the College Football Playoff Top 25 for the third time in 2022 with the College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking Show Presented by Chick-fil-A on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at approximately 9 p.m., between games at the State Farm Champions Classic in Indianapolis.
Rece Davis will host the show from Bristol, joined live by college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway and David Pollack, as well as research producer Chris “The Bear” Fallica. ESPN college football insider Heather Dinich will have both pre- and post-rankings analysis on ESPN+.
Sunday’s FCS Selection Show Set for ESPNU
The 2022 FCS playoffs are rapidly approaching, and four teams have punched their tickets to the postseason. Automatic bids are carved out for 11 squads based on conference affiliations, with an additional 13 receiving at-large bids selected by the FCS Playoff Committee.
The complete 24-team field and bracket will be revealed at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, on ESPNU. Matt Schick, Jay Walker and Rene Ingoglia will be in studio to announce the field. Teams will face off over the coming weeks for the chance to compete in the 2023 FCS National Championship in Frisco, Texas on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The national championship will be broadcast on ABC at 2 p.m.
For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Network
|Tue, Nov 15
|7 p.m.
|Ohio at Ball State
Chris Cotter, Dustin Fox, Taylor Davis
|ESPN2
|Bowling Green at Toledo
Connor Onion, Rocky Boiman
|ESPNU
|Wed, Nov 16
|6 p.m.
|Eastern Michigan at Kent State
Bill Roth, Cole Cubelic, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Western Michigan at Central Michigan
Drew Carter, Jay Walker
|ESPNU
|Thu, Nov 17
|7:30 p.m.
|SMU at No. 17 Tulane
Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|Fri, Nov 18
|9 p.m.
|South Florida at Tulsa
Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN2
|Sat, Nov 19
|11 a.m.
|Navy at No. 22 UCF
Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Dana Boyle
|ESPN2
|Noon
|No. 21 Illinois at No. 3 Michigan
TV: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath, Todd McShay
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ABC/ESPN Radio
|Wisconsin at Nebraska
Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|Yale at Harvard
Eric Frede, Jack Ford
|ESPNU
|Florida at Vanderbilt
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|Duke at Pittsburgh
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris
|ACC Network
|Virginia Tech at Liberty
|ESPN+
|Austin Peay at No. 9 Alabama
Mike Morgan, Dave Steckel, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN+/SECN+
|East Tennessee State at Mississippi State
Mike Corey, Brian Kinchen, Tera Talmadge
|ESPN+/SECN+
|UMass at Texas A&M
Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason, Marilyn Payne
|ESPN+/SECN+
|Louisiana at No. 23 Florida State
|ESPN3
|Howard at Morgan State
Justin Kutcher, Charles Arbuckle
|ESPN3*
|1 p.m.
|UTSA at Rice
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|North Alabama at Memphis
Ted Emrich, Leger Douzable
|ESPN+
|Georgia State at James Madison
|ESPN+
|Houston at East Carolina
Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue
|ESPN+
|No. 19 Kansas State at West Virginia
Mark Neely, Barrett Brooks, Tori Petry
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|2:15 p.m.
|Oregon State at Arizona State
Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN2
|2:30 p.m.
|Old Dominion at Appalachian State
|ESPN+
|Florida Classic: Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPN3^
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Ohio State at Maryland
Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George
|ABC
|Miami at No. 10 Clemson
Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|No. 16 NC State at Louisville
Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis
|ACC Network
|Coastal Carolina at Virginia
|ESPN3
|Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee
|ESPN+
|UL Monroe at Troy
|ESPN+
|Utah Tech at BYU
|ESPN3
|Louisiana Tech at Charlotte
|ESPN3
|4 p.m.
|Cincinnati at Temple
Noah Reed, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|Western Kentucky at Auburn
Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter
|SEC Network
|Florida International at UTEP
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Arkansas State at Texas State
|ESPN3
|5:30 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at No. 15 North Carolina
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|Marshall at Georgia Southern
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|No. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill
|ABC
|New Mexico State at Missouri
Drew Carter, Forrest Conoly
|ESPNU
|No. 11 Ole Miss at Arkansas
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Syracuse at Wake Forest
Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|UAB at No. 7 LSU
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|10:30 p.m.
|No. 13 Utah at No. 6 Oregon
TV: Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon
Radio: Jorge Sedano, Tom Ramsey
|ESPN/ESPN Radio
*Tape delayed at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 on ESPNU
^Tape delayed at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 on ESPNU