Statement Saturday Set for College Football Across ESPN Platforms in Week 12, 16 of the Nation’s Top Teams Highlighted

It’s the penultimate week of the regular season and ESPN platforms are set for a Statement Saturday showcasing crucial conference showdowns, playmakers fighting for a spot in the postseason, and a preview of who might be left standing on the first Saturday in December. In total, 16 of the current College Football Playoff Top 25 are featured in nearly 50 matchups across ESPN platforms in Week 12.

ESPN’s lead commentary crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe is set for the SEC East clash between No. 5 Tennessee and South Carolina at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Vols/Gamecocks game will be supplemented by both the Command Center and AT&T SkyCast on the ESPN App.

It’s Bedlam on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill calling Oklahoma State at Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. Saturday’s ABC lineup kicks off with a ranked-vs-ranked Big Ten battle between No. 21 Illinois on the road at No. 3 Michigan on ABC and ESPN Radio. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath will be providing the broadcast commentary, joined by Todd McShay providing NFL Draft analysis and insight on the sport’s top pro prospects. On ESPN Radio, Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons will team up for the radio call. At 3:30 p.m., another Big Ten matchup looms as second-ranked Ohio State takes on Maryland, featuring Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George on the broadcast call.

ESPN’s Saturday action kicks off with Wisconsin at Nebraska, with Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich on the mic at noon. At 3:30 p.m., Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden will call No. 10 Clemson hosting ACC foe Miami in Death Valley. No. 13 Utah hits the road to Eugene for a Top 15 showdown with No. 6 Oregon at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Radio. Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore and Tiffany Blackmon are set for the Pac-12 After Dark call, with Jorge Sedano and Tom Ramsey featured on the ESPN Radio broadcast.

ESPN2, ESPN’s College Networks Host Top 25 Teams

Eight additional ranked squads are scattered throughout ESPN platforms in Week 12, including a ranked team in nearly every window on ESPN2.

No. 22 UCF kicks off the day’s action on ESPN2 as they host Navy at 11 a.m. Brian Custer, Dustin Fox and Dana Boyle will have the call from Orlando. At 5:30 p.m. No. 15 North Carolina welcomes Georgia Tech to Kenan Memorial Stadium, with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony on the mic. At 9 p.m., No. 7 LSU looks to continue their impressive 2022 campaign as they host UAB in the late night window, featuring Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman and Dawn Davenport announcing the action.

In the afternoon window on Saturday, No. 16 NC State faces a road test against conference foe Louisville on ACC Network. Wes Durham, Roddy Jones and Taylor Davis are slated to announce the ACC action. In primetime on SEC Saturday Night, Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic will provide the SEC Network call for No. 11 Ole Miss at Arkansas at 7:30 p.m.

ESPN+ Features Pair of Top 20 Teams

No. 9 Alabama and No. 19 Kansas State are both set for streaming Saturday, as the Crimson Tide play host to Austin Peay at noon on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. Mike Morgan, Dave Steckel and Lauren Sisler will provide commentary from Bryant-Denny Stadium. At 2 p.m. No. 19 Kansas State is on the road at West Virginia on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Mark Neely, Barrett Brooks and Tori Petry are slated to be mic’d up for the matchup from Morgantown.

Additional Programming Highlights

Thursday, Nov. 17 SMU at No. 17 Tulane (7:30 p.m. | ESPN) Talent: Matt Barrie , Louis Riddick , Harry Lyles Jr. Saturday, Nov. 19 Oregon State at Arizona State (2:15 p.m. | ESPN2) Former Arizona State quarterback Brock Osweiler will return to Sun Devil Stadium for the first time as a commentator, as he joins Anish Shroff and Taylor McGregor on the call Yale at Harvard (Noon | ESPNU) Eric Frede and Jack Ford will announce the second-oldest rivalry in college football, as Yale and Harvard face off for the 138th meeting of The Game. Louisiana at No. 23 Florida State (Noon | ESPN3)



Third College Football Playoff Top 25 Unveiled Tuesday

ESPN will exclusively reveal the College Football Playoff Top 25 for the third time in 2022 with the College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking Show Presented by Chick-fil-A on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at approximately 9 p.m., between games at the State Farm Champions Classic in Indianapolis.

Rece Davis will host the show from Bristol, joined live by college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway and David Pollack, as well as research producer Chris “The Bear” Fallica. ESPN college football insider Heather Dinich will have both pre- and post-rankings analysis on ESPN+.

Sunday’s FCS Selection Show Set for ESPNU

The 2022 FCS playoffs are rapidly approaching, and four teams have punched their tickets to the postseason. Automatic bids are carved out for 11 squads based on conference affiliations, with an additional 13 receiving at-large bids selected by the FCS Playoff Committee.

The complete 24-team field and bracket will be revealed at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, on ESPNU. Matt Schick, Jay Walker and Rene Ingoglia will be in studio to announce the field. Teams will face off over the coming weeks for the chance to compete in the 2023 FCS National Championship in Frisco, Texas on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The national championship will be broadcast on ABC at 2 p.m.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network Tue, Nov 15 7 p.m. Ohio at Ball State

Chris Cotter, Dustin Fox, Taylor Davis ESPN2 Bowling Green at Toledo

Connor Onion, Rocky Boiman ESPNU Wed, Nov 16 6 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Kent State

Bill Roth, Cole Cubelic, Taylor McGregor ESPN2 8 p.m. Western Michigan at Central Michigan

Drew Carter, Jay Walker ESPNU Thu, Nov 17 7:30 p.m. SMU at No. 17 Tulane

Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN Fri, Nov 18 9 p.m. South Florida at Tulsa

Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN2 Sat, Nov 19 11 a.m. Navy at No. 22 UCF

Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Dana Boyle ESPN2 Noon No. 21 Illinois at No. 3 Michigan

TV: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath, Todd McShay

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ABC/ESPN Radio Wisconsin at Nebraska

Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich ESPN Yale at Harvard

Eric Frede, Jack Ford ESPNU Florida at Vanderbilt

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang SEC Network Duke at Pittsburgh

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris ACC Network Virginia Tech at Liberty ESPN+ Austin Peay at No. 9 Alabama

Mike Morgan, Dave Steckel, Lauren Sisler ESPN+/SECN+ East Tennessee State at Mississippi State

Mike Corey, Brian Kinchen, Tera Talmadge ESPN+/SECN+ UMass at Texas A&M

Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason, Marilyn Payne ESPN+/SECN+ Louisiana at No. 23 Florida State ESPN3 Howard at Morgan State

Justin Kutcher, Charles Arbuckle ESPN3* 1 p.m. UTSA at Rice ESPN+ 2 p.m. North Alabama at Memphis

Ted Emrich, Leger Douzable ESPN+ Georgia State at James Madison ESPN+ Houston at East Carolina

Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue ESPN+ No. 19 Kansas State at West Virginia

Mark Neely, Barrett Brooks, Tori Petry Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2:15 p.m. Oregon State at Arizona State

Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor ESPN2 2:30 p.m. Old Dominion at Appalachian State ESPN+ Florida Classic: Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker ESPN3^ 3:30 p.m. No. 2 Ohio State at Maryland

Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George ABC Miami at No. 10 Clemson

Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden ESPN No. 16 NC State at Louisville

Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis ACC Network Coastal Carolina at Virginia ESPN3 Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee ESPN+ UL Monroe at Troy ESPN+ Utah Tech at BYU ESPN3 Louisiana Tech at Charlotte ESPN3 4 p.m. Cincinnati at Temple

Noah Reed, Rene Ingoglia ESPNU Western Kentucky at Auburn

Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter SEC Network Florida International at UTEP ESPN+ 5 p.m. Arkansas State at Texas State ESPN3 5:30 p.m. Georgia Tech at No. 15 North Carolina

Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony ESPN2 6 p.m. Marshall at Georgia Southern ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe ESPN 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill ABC New Mexico State at Missouri

Drew Carter, Forrest Conoly ESPNU No. 11 Ole Miss at Arkansas

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network 8 p.m. Syracuse at Wake Forest

Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs ACC Network 9 p.m. UAB at No. 7 LSU

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport ESPN2 10:30 p.m. No. 13 Utah at No. 6 Oregon

TV: Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon

Radio: Jorge Sedano, Tom Ramsey ESPN/ESPN Radio

*Tape delayed at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 on ESPNU

^Tape delayed at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 on ESPNU