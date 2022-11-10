The Puck Drops for 2022-23 College Hockey Season with More Than 640 Men and Women’s Games on ESPN Platforms

Season-long coverage culminates with NCAA Women’s Frozen Four (March 17 & 19 in Duluth, Minn.) and Men’s Frozen Four (April 6 & 8, Tampa)

ESPN begins new six-year media rights agreement with Hockey East

ESPN’s #CawledgeHockey voices: John Buccigross, Barry Melrose, Colby Cohen, Clay Matvick, AJ Mleczko, Hilary Knight and more

ESPN continues its unrivaled commitment to hockey with more than 640 games across ESPN networks and ESPN+ during the 2022-23 NCAA men and women’s ice hockey seasons. The lineup features exclusive coverage of the NCAA post season culminating with the exclusive presentation of the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Frozen Four championship events.

ESPN+ will stream over 600 games on the platform with matchups from the ECAC Hockey, Hockey East and Ivy League conferences. This year marks the beginning of a new six-year rights agreement with Hockey East, featuring over 300 men’s and women’s games annually including the Hockey East Women’s Tournament Championship. ESPNU will also feature a pair of prime time Big Ten matchups in February.

The robust college slate on ESPN+ further establishes the platform as the “Home of Hockey,” including exclusive NHL games, NHL Power Play on ESPN+, every game of the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) and more.

The puck drops for the first game of the season on ESPN networks on Friday, Nov. 11, with a women’s matchup between cross-town rivals Boston College and No. 8 Northeastern on ESPNU (1:30 p.m. ET). Joe Malfa and Andrew Raycroft will be on the call for the Hockey East showdown.

The men open play on ESPNU on Wednesday, Nov. 23, as No. 18 Notre Dame travels to Boston to take on No. 14 Boston University in the cross-conference matchup. Clay Matvick and Raycroft will be calling the game for the 5 p.m. start.

The slate of ESPN network games in 2022 wraps up with a cross-town rivalry men’s game between No. 14 BU and Boston College. ESPN’s lead #Cawledgehockey voice John Buccigross and BU alum Colby Cohen will call the Dec. 9 game on ESPNEWS (7 p.m. ET).

Network games return in February 2023 with two Big Ten men’s matchups before the Women’s Hockey East Championship takes center ice in March on ESPNU. The season will wrap up with the men and women’s Frozen Four games across ESPN networks with lead analyst crews of Buccigross, Barry Melrose and Cohen, along with Matvick, AJ Mleczko and Hilary Knight.

The women’s semifinal games begin on Friday, March 17, and the NCAA Championship on Sunday, March 19, from Amsoil Arena in Duluth, Minn. (ESPN+, ESPNU).

The men begin their post-season play on Thursday, March 23, and conclude with the Frozen Four semifinal games on Thursday, April 6, and the NCAA Championship on Saturday, April 8, from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. (ESPN2).

Further commentary lineups and scheduling updates including the full slate of post season games will be announced throughout the season.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network Fri, Nov 11 1:30 p.m. Boston College at Northeastern (Women’s)

Joe Malfa, Andrew Raycroft ESPNU Wed, Nov 23 5 p.m. Notre Dame at Boston University (Men’s)

Clay Matvick, Andrew Raycroft ESPNU Fri, Dec 9 7 p.m. Boston University at Boston College (Men’s)

John Buccigross, Colby Cohen ESPNEWS Sat, Feb 11 8 p.m. Michigan at Michigan State (Men’s) ESPNU Fri, Feb 24 9 p.m. Ohio State at Minnesota (Men’s) ESPNU Sat, Mar 4 Noon Hockey East Championship (Women’s) ESPNU Sun, Mar 5 9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Hockey Selection Show ESPNEWS Fri, Mar 17 TBD NCAA Women’s Hockey Frozen Four – Semifinals ESPN+ Fri, Mar 17 TBD NCAA Women’s Hockey Frozen Four – Semifinals ESPN+ Sun, Mar 19 TBD NCAA Women’s Hockey Frozen Four Championship ESPNU Sun, Mar 19 6:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Selection Show ESPNU Thu, Mar 23 TBD NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Regional Semifinals ESPNU Thu, Mar 23 TBD NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Regional Semifinals ESPNU Thu, Mar 23 TBD NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Regional Semifinals ESPNU Thu, Mar 23 TBD NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Regional Semifinals ESPNU Fri, Mar 24 TBD NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Regional Semifinals ESPNU Fri, Mar 24 TBD NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Regional Semifinals ESPNU Fri, Mar 24 TBD NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Regional Semifinals ESPNU Fri, Mar 24 TBD NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Regional Semifinals ESPNU Sat, Mar 25 TBD NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Regional Finals ESPNU Sat, Mar 25 TBD NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Regional Finals ESPNU Sun, Mar 26 TBD NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Regional Finals ESPN2 Sun, Mar 26 TBD NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Regional Finals ESPN2 Thu, Apr 6 TBD NCAA Men’s Hockey Frozen Four – Semifinals ESPN2 Thu, Apr 6 TBD NCAA Men’s Hockey Frozen Four – Semifinals ESPN2 Sat, Apr 8 TBD NCAA Men’s Hockey Frozen Four Championship ESPN2

*Networks and times subject to change

