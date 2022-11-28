November 28, 2022

Three Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN+/Hulu

The Point Returns Friday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Star Watch Alternate Presentation on Thursday featuring Oilers’ Connor McDavid and Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov on ESPN+

In The Crease: Best Plays of the Month – November Continues Thursday on ESPN+



42 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+



The NHL season continues with three exclusive games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, beginning this week with a Metropolitan Division matchup between the New York Islanders – with Mathew Barzal leading the team in points, assists and recently achieving 333 career points – and the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center. The teams face each other again following an Islanders 5-2 win at UBS Arena in New York this past Saturday.

Exclusive ESPN+/Hulu action returns Thursday as the Edmonton Oilers and its power duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl take on the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov, who leads the team in assists and points. The traditional game feed and a special Star Watch presentation – with isolated cameras and stats focused on the Oilers’ Connor McDavid and Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov– will also be available on ESPN+.

The Islanders return to ESPN+/Hulu on Friday, December 2, as they host the Nashville Predators to close out this week’s exclusive games.

Exclusive NHL games and studio shows on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will also stream 42 live out-of-market games this week.

