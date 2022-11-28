Three Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN+/Hulu
November 28, 2022
Three Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN+/Hulu
The Point Returns Friday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+
Star Watch Alternate Presentation on Thursday featuring Oilers’ Connor McDavid and Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov on ESPN+
In The Crease: Best Plays of the Month – November Continues Thursday on ESPN+
42 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
The NHL season continues with three exclusive games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, beginning this week with a Metropolitan Division matchup between the New York Islanders – with Mathew Barzal leading the team in points, assists and recently achieving 333 career points – and the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center. The teams face each other again following an Islanders 5-2 win at UBS Arena in New York this past Saturday.
Exclusive ESPN+/Hulu action returns Thursday as the Edmonton Oilers and its power duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl take on the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov, who leads the team in assists and points. The traditional game feed and a special Star Watch presentation – with isolated cameras and stats focused on the Oilers’ Connor McDavid and Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov– will also be available on ESPN+.
The Islanders return to ESPN+/Hulu on Friday, December 2, as they host the Nashville Predators to close out this week’s exclusive games.
Exclusive NHL games and studio shows on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Monday, Nov. 28
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Tuesday, Nov. 29
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers (7-10-5) host the Islanders (15-8-0) at the Wells Fargo Center in hopes of setting the score in a rematch of last Saturday’s 5-2 loss on the Islanders’ home ice.
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Kevin Weekes
In Studio: Steve Levy, Linda Cohn, Ryan Callahan
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Wednesday, Nov. 30
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Thursday, Dec. 1
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Pregame Show
Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Kevin Weekes
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild
The Wild (10-9-2) and Krill Kaprizov host the Oilers (11-10-0) and league points leader Connor McDavid at the Xcel Energy Center.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Brian Boucher
Reporter: Leah Hextall
In Studio: Steve Levy, Kevin Weekes, Linda Cohn
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Star Watch Presentation:
Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild
Players featured on Star Watch, with isolated cameras and stats, will be the Oilers’ Connor McDavid and the Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Brian Boucher
Reporter: Leah Hextall
In Studio: Steve Levy, Kevin Weekes, Linda Cohn
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease: Best Plays of the Month – November
|Host: Linda Cohn
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Friday, Dec. 2
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
The Point this week includes a sit down with the Islanders’ Mathew Barzal and John Buccigross. “Breaking the Ice” with Blake Bolden returns this week the Nashville Predators’ Roman Josi. Rick DiPietro’s Shootout Challenge debuts on The Point this week with Connor McDavid.
|Host: John Buccigross
Analyst: Rick DiPietro, Kevin Weekes
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Nashville Predators at New York Islanders
The Predators (9-9-2) and Filip Forsberg take on the Islanders (15-8-0) and Ilya Sorokin, recently coming off a career-high 46 save performance at the UBS Arena.
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
In Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes, Arda Öcal
|11 p.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Saturday, Dec. 3
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Sunday, Dec. 4
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will also stream 42 live out-of-market games this week.
*Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com for more than 1,050 NHL Power Play out-of-market games this season.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
- When will Alex Ovechkin reach 800 goals? Here’s our updated tracker
- Judging overreactions at the NHL’s quarter mark: 70 goals for McDavid, Bruins the Cup favorite? (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- ‘This kid’s a player’: Matty Beniers is making a big impact in Seattle
- Time to pivot? Fixing the flaws of five struggling NHL teams
- NHL Power Rankings: Every team’s MVP so far
- Monday: Grading every NHL team at the quarter mark (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Tuesday: Trendspotting at the quarter mark of the NHL season
- Thursday: Is this the golden era of NYC-area NHL hockey? (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Friday: Updated NHL Power Rankings
- How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and Hulu
– 30 –
CONTACTS:
ESPN
Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 603-759-7670
ESPN+
Kevin Ota | [email protected] | 860-839-7834
Olivia Coryell | [email protected] | 904-303-3538