Top Rank Presents World Championship Doubleheader: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley Seniesa Estrada vs. Jazmin Gala Villarino

Main Card: 11:00 p.m. ET/ 8:00 p.m. PT — Undercard: 7:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. PT

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Janibek vs. Bentley will stream live this Saturday, Nov 12, at 11 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+. The event takes place at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

In the 12-round middleweight championship main event, Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (12-0, 8 KOs) a 2016 Olympian, will defend his title against British middleweight champion Denzel Bentley (17-1-1, 14 KOs), who makes his American debut.

In the co-feature, undefeated pound-for-pound queen Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (22-0, 9 KOs) makes her Top Rank on ESPN debut. She’ll defend her WBA minimumweight world title in a 10-round battle against Jazmin Gala Villarino (6-1-2, 1 KO).

On the undercard and making his Top Rank on ESPN debut is lightweight Emiliano “El General” Vargas (1-0, 1 KO), the youngest fighting son of former junior middleweight world champion “Ferocious” Fernando Vargas. He’ll face Julio Martinez (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-rounder.

Bernardo Osuna will call the action alongside Mark Kriegel and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley, Jr.

ESPN+, ESPN App Boxing Content: Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

Max on Boxing Max Kellerman hosts a 30-minute series weighing in on key boxing news and providing insights on the sport’s top fighters and upcoming events

Get to know the next generation of Top Rank stars and learn what drives them

Get to know the next generation of Top Rank stars and learn what drives them Who Do U Fight 4? Janibek and Estrada

Exclusively on ESPN+: Janibek vs. Bentley (All Times ET)

Date Time Event Fights Network Thurs., Nov 10 4:00 p.m. Top Rank Press Conference — ESPN+ Fri., Nov 11 4:00 p.m. Live Weigh-In — Sat., Nov.12 11:00 p.m. Main Janibek Alimkhanuly (C) vs. Denzel Bentley WBO Middleweight Co-Feature Seniesa Estrada (C) vs. Jazmin Gala Villarino WBA Minimumweight 7:15 p.m. Feature Raymond Muratalla vs. Miguel Contreras Undercard Emiliano Vargas vs. Julio Martinez Undercard Javier Martinez vs. Marco Delgado Undercard Floyd Diaz vs. Edgar Joe Cortes Undercard Markus Bowes vs. Charlie Sheehy Undercard Esteban Sanchez vs. Karlos Balderas Undercard Antonio Mireles vs. Eric Perry

