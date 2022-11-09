Top Rank Presents World Championship Doubleheader: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley Seniesa Estrada vs. Jazmin Gala Villarino

BoxingESPN+

Live and Exclusively on ESPN+, Saturday, November 12

Main Card: 11:00 p.m. ET/ 8:00 p.m. PT — Undercard: 7:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. PT

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices

To Subscribe Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Janibek vs. Bentley will stream live this Saturday, Nov 12, at 11 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+. The event takes place at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

In the 12-round middleweight championship main event, Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (12-0, 8 KOs) a 2016 Olympian, will defend his title against British middleweight champion Denzel Bentley (17-1-1, 14 KOs), who makes his American debut.

In the co-feature, undefeated pound-for-pound queen Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (22-0, 9 KOs) makes her Top Rank on ESPN debut. She’ll defend her WBA minimumweight world title in a 10-round battle against Jazmin Gala Villarino (6-1-2, 1 KO).  

On the undercard and making his Top Rank on ESPN debut is lightweight Emiliano “El General” Vargas (1-0, 1 KO), the youngest fighting son of former junior middleweight world champion “Ferocious” Fernando Vargas. He’ll face Julio Martinez (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-rounder.

Bernardo Osuna will call the action alongside Mark Kriegel and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley, Jr.

ESPN+, ESPN App Boxing Content: Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

Exclusively on ESPN+: Janibek vs. Bentley (All Times ET)

Date Time Event Fights Network  
Thurs., Nov 10 4:00 p.m. Top Rank Press Conference  

 

 

 

 

 

ESPN+
Fri., Nov 11 4:00 p.m. Live Weigh-In
Sat., Nov.12 11:00 p.m. Main Janibek Alimkhanuly (C) vs. Denzel Bentley WBO Middleweight

 
Co-Feature Seniesa Estrada (C) vs. Jazmin Gala Villarino WBA Minimumweight

 
7:15 p.m. Feature Raymond Muratalla vs. Miguel Contreras
Undercard Emiliano Vargas vs. Julio Martinez
Undercard Javier Martinez vs. Marco Delgado
Undercard Floyd Diaz vs. Edgar Joe Cortes
Undercard Markus Bowes vs. Charlie Sheehy
Undercard Esteban Sanchez vs. Karlos Balderas
Undercard Antonio Mireles vs. Eric Perry

