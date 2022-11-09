Top Rank Presents World Championship Doubleheader: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley Seniesa Estrada vs. Jazmin Gala Villarino

Main Card: 11:00 p.m. ET/ 8:00 p.m. PT — Undercard: 7:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. PT
Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Janibek vs. Bentley will stream live this Saturday, Nov 12, at 11 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+. The event takes place at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
In the 12-round middleweight championship main event, Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (12-0, 8 KOs) a 2016 Olympian, will defend his title against British middleweight champion Denzel Bentley (17-1-1, 14 KOs), who makes his American debut.
In the co-feature, undefeated pound-for-pound queen Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (22-0, 9 KOs) makes her Top Rank on ESPN debut. She’ll defend her WBA minimumweight world title in a 10-round battle against Jazmin Gala Villarino (6-1-2, 1 KO).
On the undercard and making his Top Rank on ESPN debut is lightweight Emiliano “El General” Vargas (1-0, 1 KO), the youngest fighting son of former junior middleweight world champion “Ferocious” Fernando Vargas. He’ll face Julio Martinez (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-rounder.
Bernardo Osuna will call the action alongside Mark Kriegel and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley, Jr.
Exclusively on ESPN+: Janibek vs. Bentley (All Times ET)
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Fights
|Network
|Thurs., Nov 10
|4:00 p.m.
|Top Rank Press Conference
|—
|
ESPN+
|Fri., Nov 11
|4:00 p.m.
|Live Weigh-In
|—
|Sat., Nov.12
|11:00 p.m.
|Main
|Janibek Alimkhanuly (C) vs. Denzel Bentley
|WBO Middleweight
|Co-Feature
|Seniesa Estrada (C) vs. Jazmin Gala Villarino
|WBA Minimumweight
|7:15 p.m.
|Feature
|Raymond Muratalla vs. Miguel Contreras
|Undercard
|Emiliano Vargas vs. Julio Martinez
|Undercard
|Javier Martinez vs. Marco Delgado
|Undercard
|Floyd Diaz vs. Edgar Joe Cortes
|Undercard
|Markus Bowes vs. Charlie Sheehy
|Undercard
|Esteban Sanchez vs. Karlos Balderas
|Undercard
|Antonio Mireles vs. Eric Perry
