UFC Fight Night Presented by Toyo Tires: Lewis vs. Spivac Live from Las Vegas: Saturday, November 19, Exclusively on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night Presented by Toyo Tires: Lewis vs. Spivac will be live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Nov. 19, exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Lewis vs. Spivac at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNEWS, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.
The main event features a hard-hitting bout between heavyweight finishers as No. 7 ranked Derrick Lewis (26-10) squares off against No. 12 Serghei Spivac (15-3). Fan favorite Lewis looks to add to his record as the UFC’s all-time knockout king and climb up the rankings, while contender Spivac aims to crack the heavyweight Top 5 for the first time in his career.
In a clash of light heavyweights, Dana White Contender’s Series’ Kennedy Nzechukwu (10-3) makes his first UFC co-main event appearance against Ion Cutelaba (16-8). Nzechukwu seeks a statement performance to secure the biggest win of his career. Cutelaba looks to recapture his momentum by breaking into the light heavyweights’ rankings.
Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, joined by Paul Felder and UFC Hall of Famer, Michael Bisping. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties. Troy Santiago and Marlon Chito Vera will provide all coverage in Spanish.
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri. 11/18
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Lewis vs. Spivac
|ESPNEWS
|6:05 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Lewis vs. Spivac
|ESPN+
|Sat. 11/19
|1 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Toyo Tires: Lewis vs. Spivac (Prelims)
|ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Toyo Tires: Lewis vs. Spivac (Main Card)
|7 p.m.
|UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Show: Lewis vs. Spivac
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|4 p.m.
|Main
|Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac
|
ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
|Co-Main
|Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Ion Cutelaba
|Undercard
|Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
|Undercard
|Andre Fialho vs. Muslim Salikhov
|Undercard
|Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts
|1 p.m.
|Feature
|Charles Johnson vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
|Undercard
|Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz
|Undercard
|Vince Morales vs. Miles Johns
|Undercard
|Ricky Turcios vs. Kevin Natividad
|Undercard
|Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Maria Oliveira
|Undercard
|Brady Hiestand vs. Fernie Garcia
|Undercard
|Natalia Silva vs. Tereza Bleda
