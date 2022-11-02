UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Lemos Live from Las Vegas: Saturday, November 5, Exclusively on ESPN+

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Lemos will be live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Nov. 5, exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Rodriguez vs. Lemos at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event will feature a clash between Brazilian strawweight standouts as No. 3 Marina Rodriguez (16-1) squares off against No. 7 Amanda Lemos (12-2). Rodriguez is on a four-fight winning streak proving she’s the top new name in the strawweight division championship mix. Lemos has won six of her last seven bouts and is coming off a second-round submission of Michelle Waterson-Gomez in July.

In the co-main event, welterweights Neil Magny (26-10) and Daniel Rodriguez (17-2) square off as each looks to cement their standing in the division. Magny, who has won seven of his last ten bouts, has his sights set on breaking UFC record for most welterweight victories. Rodriguez looks to leverage his four-fight winning streak and secure the biggest win of his career.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, joined former two-division Champion and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier and two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties. Troy Santiago and Alexa Grasso will provide all coverage in Spanish.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 11/4 4:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Rodriguez vs. Lemos ESPN2 5:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Rodriguez vs. Lemos ESPN+ Sat. 11/5 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Lemos (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish) 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Lemos (Main Card) 10 p.m. UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Show: Rodriguez vs. Lemos

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 p.m. Main Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos ESPN+ (English & Spanish) Co-Main Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez Undercard Chase Sherman vs. Josh Parisian Undercard Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Nate Maness Undercard Grant Dawson vs. Mark O. Madsen 4 p.m. Feature Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke Undercard Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young Undercard Mario Bautista vs. Benito Lopez Undercard Polyana Viana vs. Jinh Yu Frey Undercard Liudvik Sholinian vs. Johnny Munoz Undercard Carlos Candelario vs. Jake Hadley Undercard Tamires Vidal vs. Ramona Pascual

