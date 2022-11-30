UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland Saturday, Dec. 3, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Main Card at 10 p.m. ET, Prelims at 7 p.m. ET

V Week at ESPN – UFC “Fight Like Hell Night” in Honor of Stuart Scott

UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Thompson vs. Holland will be live from Amway Center in Orlando, FL this Saturday, Dec. 3, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT and Prelims at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins on Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Thompson vs. Holland at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event features a battle between welterweight contenders as Stephen Thompson (16-6) faces Kevin Holland (23-8). Thompson returns to the Octagon for the first time since last December and aims to end the two-fight losing streak and become a top-five material in the division. Holland seeks a win to continue his way up into the top 10 welterweight rankings.

The co-main will also feature two welterweights as Bryan Barberena (18-8) faces Rafael Dos Anjos (31-14). Barberena looks to extend his winning streak to four while former UFC champion Dos Anjos aims to showcase he’s still got plenty to offer and remain in the Top 15 mix.

Calling the action will be Jon Anik alongside two-division champion and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier and former UFC Middleweight Champion and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties. All coverage in Spanish will be handled by Victor Davila and Santiago Ponzinibbio.

It’s the 16th annual V Week at ESPN, when the company dedicates content and programming to drive awareness and raise funds for the V Foundation. For a fourth year, ESPN and UFC have teamed to dedicate a telecast as “Fight Like Hell Night” in honor of the late Stuart Scott. The original idea came in a discussion with the UFC of how to support the V Foundation. The marriage of Stuart’s unforgettable “Fight like hell” quote from his ESPY speech paired with his love of the UFC and MMA came together perfectly. Fight Like Hell Night will feature Stuart Scott-related content and vignettes on the battle against cancer by UFC athletes. To learn more, please visit www.V.org/UFC.

How to watch and stream UFC ‘Fight Like Hell’ Night — plus analysis and betting advice

Programming (All times ET)

Fri, Dec 2 5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Thompson vs. Holland ESPN2 Sat, Dec 3 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Thompson vs. Holland (Prelims) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (simulcast, English and Spanish) 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Modelo: Thompson vs. Holland (Main Card) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (simulcast, English and Spanish) 1 a.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Thompson vs. Holland* ESPN+

*immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland Co-Main Bryan Barberena vs. Rafael Dos Anjos Undercard Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell Undercard Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich Undercard Jack Hermansson vs. Roman Dolidze Undercard Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus 7 p.m. Feature Niko Price vs. Phil Rowe Undercard Angela Hill vs. Emily Ducote Undercard Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman Undercard Michael Johnson vs. Marc Diakiese Undercard Darren Elkins vs. Jonathan Pearce Undercard Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas Undercard Natan Levy vs. Genaro Valdez Undercard Marcelo Rojo vs. Francis Marshall Undercard Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes

