USL Final, USWNT, Copa Del Rey, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Nov. 11- 15

- 2022 USL Championship Final on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes on Sunday
- USWNT vs. Germany on ESPN Sunday, Nov. 13
- Copa Del Rey First Round on ESPN+ this Weekend
- Bundesliga’s No. 1 FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund exclusively on ESPN+
- Eredivisie’s No. 1 PSV and No. 2 AFC Ajax exclusively on ESPN+ on Saturday
2022 USL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL
ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will present the 2022 USL Championship Final, a matchup between USL regular season conference leaders San Antonio FC vs. Louisville City FC, on Sunday, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET, live from San Antonio’s Toyota Field. San Antonio won the regular season with 77 points from 34 matches, and is representing the Western Conference. Louisville finished the season at the top of the Eastern Conference with 72 points. The Final marks the first meeting between the two teams.
WOMEN’S INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLIES
In a rematch from Thursday between two of the top-ranked teams in the world, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and the No.1 ranked U.S. Women’s National Team host Alexandra Popp, Klara Bühl and No. 3 Germany at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J on Sunday Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN closing out the 2022 season.
Full schedule of women’s international friendlies (all in ET):
- Friday: Australia vs. Thailand |10:50 a.m. on ESPN+
- Sunday: United States vs. Germany | 5 p.m. on ESPN
- Tuesday: Australia vs. Sweden | 3:30 a.m. on ESPN+
This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule
BUNDESLIGA
Nine matches this week as Bundesliga Matchday 15 continues on ESPN+. No. 2 Union Berlin will go head-to-head with No. 3 SC Freiburg at Europa-Park-Stadion on Sunday, both teams are currently tied at 27 points.
Highlights (all in ET):
- Friday
- Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
- Saturday
- Hertha Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
- FC Augsburg vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
- Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. VfB Stuttgart | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
- SV Werder Bremen vs. RB Leipzig | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
- TSG Hoffenheim vs. VfL Wolfsburg | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
- FC Schalke 04 vs. FC Bayern München | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
- Sunday
- 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt | 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+ | (English & Spanish)
- Sport-Club Freiburg vs. 1. FC Union Berlin | 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
COPA DEL REY
First round Copa Del Rey on ESPN+ this weekend include (all in ET):
- Saturday:
- Fuentes vs. Osasuna | 10 a.m. on ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
- Barbadas vs. Real Valladolid | 10 a.m. on ESPN+
- Autol vs. Mallorca | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
- L’Alcora vs. Elche | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
- CD Rincon vs. Espanyol | 3 p.m. on ESPN+
- Santa Amalia vs. Villarreal | 3 p.m. on ESPN+
- Almazán vs. Atlético de Madrid | 4 p.m. on ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
- Sunday:
- CFJ Mollerussa vs. Rayo Vallecano | 6 a.m. on ESPN+
- Quintanar vs. Girona | 6 a.m. on ESPN+
- Algar vs. Celta de Vigo | 10 a.m. on ESPN+
- Velarde vs. Sevilla FC | 10 a.m. on ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
- Real Union de Irun vs. Cadiz | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
- San Roque vs. Getafe | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
- Cazalegas vs. Real Sociedad | 1 p.m. on ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
- Alzira vs. Athletic Club | 3 p.m. on ESPN+
- CD Arenteiro vs. Almeria | 3 p.m. on ESPN+
EREDIVISIE
No. 1 PSV Eindoven and No. 2 AFC Ajax are back in action on Saturday, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Highlights this weekend include (all in ET):
- Friday:
- Sparta Rotterdam vs. Twente | 3 p.m. on ESPN+
- Saturday:
- FC Emmen vs. Ajax | 12:45 p.m. on ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
- PSV vs. AZ | 3 p.m. on ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
- Sunday
- Feyenoord vs. Excelsior | 10:45 a.m. on ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
MEN’S INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLIES
Eleven international friendlies on ESPN+ this Wednesday, highlighted by Albania vs. Italy at 2:35 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Other games include (all in ET):
- Wednesday:
- Kosovo vs. Armenia | 12:50 a.m. on ESPN+
- Andorra vs. Austria | 12:50 a.m. on ESPN+
- Lithuania vs. Iceland | 11:50 a.m. on ESPN+
- Cyprus vs. Bulgaria | 11:50 a.m. on ESPN+
- Latvia vs. Estonia | 11:50 a.m. on ESPN+
- Czech Republic vs. Faroe Islands | 11:50 a.m. on ESPN+
- Turkey vs. Scotland | 11:50 a.m. on ESPN+
- Gibraltar vs. Liechtenstein | 11:50 a.m. on ESPN+
- Moldova vs. Azerbaijan | 11:50 a.m. on ESPN+
- Poland vs. Chile | 11:50 a.m. on ESPN+
- Albania vs. Italy | 2:35 p.m. on ESPN+
