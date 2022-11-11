USL Final, USWNT, Copa Del Rey, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Nov. 11- 15

2022 USL Championship Final on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes on Sunday

USWNT vs. Germany on ESPN Sunday, Nov. 13

Copa Del Rey First Round on ESPN+ this Weekend

Bundesliga’s No. 1 FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund exclusively on ESPN+

Eredivisie’s No. 1 PSV and No. 2 AFC Ajax exclusively on ESPN+ on Saturday

2022 USL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will present the 2022 USL Championship Final, a matchup between USL regular season conference leaders San Antonio FC vs. Louisville City FC, on Sunday, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET, live from San Antonio’s Toyota Field. San Antonio won the regular season with 77 points from 34 matches, and is representing the Western Conference. Louisville finished the season at the top of the Eastern Conference with 72 points. The Final marks the first meeting between the two teams.

WOMEN’S INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLIES

In a rematch from Thursday between two of the top-ranked teams in the world, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and the No.1 ranked U.S. Women’s National Team host Alexandra Popp, Klara Bühl and No. 3 Germany at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J on Sunday Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN closing out the 2022 season.

Full schedule of women’s international friendlies (all in ET):

This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule



BUNDESLIGA

Nine matches this week as Bundesliga Matchday 15 continues on ESPN+. No. 2 Union Berlin will go head-to-head with No. 3 SC Freiburg at Europa-Park-Stadion on Sunday, both teams are currently tied at 27 points.

Highlights (all in ET):

Friday



Saturday

COPA DEL REY

First round Copa Del Rey on ESPN+ this weekend include (all in ET):

Saturday:

Sunday:

EREDIVISIE

No. 1 PSV Eindoven and No. 2 AFC Ajax are back in action on Saturday, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Highlights this weekend include (all in ET):

Friday:

Sparta Rotterdam vs. Twente | 3 p.m. on ESPN+



Saturday:

PSV vs. AZ | 3 p.m. on ESPN+ (English & Spanish)



Sunday

MEN’S INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLIES

Eleven international friendlies on ESPN+ this Wednesday, highlighted by Albania vs. Italy at 2:35 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Other games include (all in ET):

Wednesday:

Kosovo vs. Armenia | 12:50 a.m. on ESPN+ Andorra vs. Austria | 12:50 a.m. on ESPN+ Lithuania vs. Iceland | 11:50 a.m. on ESPN+ Cyprus vs. Bulgaria | 11:50 a.m. on ESPN+ Latvia vs. Estonia | 11:50 a.m. on ESPN+ Czech Republic vs. Faroe Islands | 11:50 a.m. on ESPN+ Turkey vs. Scotland | 11:50 a.m. on ESPN+ Gibraltar vs. Liechtenstein | 11:50 a.m. on ESPN+ Moldova vs. Azerbaijan | 11:50 a.m. on ESPN+ Poland vs. Chile | 11:50 a.m. on ESPN+ Albania vs. Italy | 2:35 p.m. on ESPN+



