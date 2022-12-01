ESPN Cover Story: Justin Jefferson Debuts Today Across ESPN Platforms

The latest ESPN Cover Story featuring Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson debuts today across the network’s digital, linear and social platforms. ESPN Cover Story is the sports fan’s monthly ticket to the biggest stories on the most captivating athletes – told with inside access, bold reporting and unforgettable visuals.

We’ve all seen the catch. November 13 against the Buffalo Bills, fourth and 18, the Vikings are down by four with two minutes left. QB Kirk Cousins throws the ball towards Jefferson. Jefferson leaped backward, making a one-handed grab pulling the ball away and completing the play. A feat that seemed impossible seconds earlier no longer was.

Jefferson is on his way to breaking several NFL milestones. He’s already the all-time leader in receiving yards for the first three seasons and has a chance to become the league’s first 2,000-yard receiver. He was the first to amass 3,000 yards in his first two seasons, and he and Michael Thomas share the record for most receptions (196) in the first two seasons. In college at LSU, Jefferson didn’t catch a pass as a freshman, but he caught 165 of them over the next two seasons and won a national championship in 2019.

Off the field, the entire Jefferson family understands the preciousness of the gift, and the need to foster it. Justin and his brothers Jordan and Rickey all built their paths in football playing against each other in the vacant lot next door to their home in St. Rose, Louisiana. Jordan now lives with him in Minneapolis; Rickey runs much of the business side; his parents John and Elaine travel to nearly every game.

For this ESPN Cover Story, senior writer Tim Keown talks with Jefferson about his career journey thus far, his family’s continued impact on it all and the Week 10 catch.

