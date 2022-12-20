ESPN, Inc.: 2022 in Review

In 2022, ESPN continued to build a strategic path forward, while connecting with audiences in innovative ways. Throughout the year, ESPN successfully reached sports fans in record numbers and expanded its reach through a multi-platform ecosystem across linear, streaming, digital and social outlets.

Highlights included strong viewership numbers for live event and studio programming, continued growth in the Direct-to-Consumer space, the highest quality storytelling content, impactful technological advancements and difference-making collaboration as part of the industry-leading scale and scope of The Walt Disney Company.