ESPN, Inc.: 2022 in Review
2022 in Review
ESPN, Inc.: 2022 in Review
Success Driven by Cross-Platform Audience Growth, Milestones, Groundbreaking Content and Innovation
In 2022, ESPN continued to build a strategic path forward, while connecting with audiences in innovative ways. Throughout the year, ESPN successfully reached sports fans in record numbers and expanded its reach through a multi-platform ecosystem across linear, streaming, digital and social outlets.
Highlights included strong viewership numbers for live event and studio programming, continued growth in the Direct-to-Consumer space, the highest quality storytelling content, impactful technological advancements and difference-making collaboration as part of the industry-leading scale and scope of The Walt Disney Company.
“Sports fans hold ESPN to the highest standard, and 2022 showed once again how committed we are to delivering for them. We brought the very best offerings to every conceivable sports-related environment and experience, and often did so in record numbers. On top of that, we developed innovations and secured new agreements that will drive a successful future for ESPN and The Walt Disney Company. In an ever-changing and competitive landscape, ESPN continues to lead through a focus on quality, creativity and an inclusive culture.”