ESPN’s Monday Night Football Delivers 16.1 Million Viewers; Matches MNF’s Best Week 15 Audience Since 2011

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Registers 1.3 Million Viewers; Responsible for Top 18 Most-Watched ESPN Alternate Telecasts

ESPN’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers (December 19, 8:15 p.m. ET) registered 16.1 million viewers (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes) to close out NFL Week 15. The 16+ million viewers matches MNF’s best Week 15 audience since 2011 and is MNF’s third-best Week 15 audience in ESPN’s 17 years of Monday Night Football (2006 – present). Last season’s MNF game (Minnesota at Chicago) also registered 16.1 million viewers.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli averaged 1.3 million viewers for Rams-Packers on ESPN2, accounting for another spot on ESPN’s most-watched alternate telecasts list. MNF with Peyton and Eli has now earned the 18 most-watched ESPN alternate telecasts on record (over 100 episodes), which includes all nine episodes from this season and nine episodes from its debut season (2021). Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will return for 20th edition for the Super Wild Card Game (Monday, Jan. 16).

Monday Night Football Continues with AFC Playoff Impact Matchups in Weeks 16 and 17

Monday Night Football will feature a pivotal game for the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16, as the Chargers, currently the sixth seed in the AFC Playoffs, travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts (December 26, 8 p.m.). In Week 17, MNF features Buffalo at Cincinnati (January 2, 8:30 p.m.) in a key AFC Playoff impact matchup. Currently, the Bills and Bengals are seeded first and third, respectively. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters will be on the call for both games.

Viewership reported by Nielsen includes streaming audience across ESPN/Disney and NFL digital properties.

-30-

Media Contacts:

Derek Volner: [email protected]

Lily Blum: [email protected]