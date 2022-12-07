ESPNU is the Home of NCAA Champions as Men’s College Cup Takes Center Stage, December 9 and 12

The 2022 NCAA Men’s College Cup will air on ESPNU this weekend, live from WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. The semifinals are set for Friday, December 9, with No. 3 seed Syracuse facing off against Creighton at 6 p.m. ET, followed by No. 13 Indiana taking on Pittsburgh at 8:30 p.m. The championship match is set for Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. All three matches will be simulcast on ESPN+.

Play-by-play voice Dalen Cuff and analyst Devon Kerr will call the action for the entire Men’s College Cup. Kerr is a former professional player for Germany’s Regionalliga and spent his college career at Stetson University.

The Hoosiers are making their 22nd appearance in the Men’s College Cup in search of the program’s ninth national title and first since 2012. This will be the Panther’s first trip back to the semifinals since 2020 when they fell to Indiana in the semifinals, while the Orange return after a seven-year absence (2015) and the Bluejays make their way back for the first time in 10 years (2012). All three programs are looking for their first Men’s College Cup title.

2022 NCAA Men’s College Cup Schedule

Date Time (ET) Match/Commentators Platform Fri, Dec 9 6 p.m. Creighton vs. No. 3 Syracuse ESPNU/ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Pittsburgh vs. No. 13 Indiana ESPNU/ESPN+ Mon, Dec 12 6 p.m. Men’s College Cup Championship ESPNU/ESPN+

