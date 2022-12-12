ESPNU Presents GEICO State Champions Bowl Series, December 17

High School Football State Champions from Florida and Nevada Selected to Participate

Event Returns to Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas

The GEICO State Champions Bowl Series will air live on ESPNU, Saturday, Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. ET. Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School, the FHSA 1M state champion from Hollywood, Fla., will play Bishop Gorman High School, the NIAA 5A state champion from Las Vegas, Nev.

The event, which allows high school football state champions from different states to compete in a postseason bowl game, returns to Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. ESPN play-by-play commentator Connor Onion and analyst Craig Haubert will call game action, with Dana Boyle serving as sideline reporter.

GEICO State Champions Bowl Series Matchups:

(Player Rankings are per the ESPN 300 (class of 2023) and ESPN Jr300 (class of 2024)

Saturday, Dec. 17, at 4 p.m. ET: Chaminade-Madonna (Florida) vs. Bishop Gorman (Nevada)

Chaminade-Madonna won their fifth state title in seven seasons this year. The Lions junior class is loaded with four ESPN Jr300 ranked players: No. 9 Joshisa Trader – WR, No. 11 Jeremiah Smith – WR, No. 71 Zaquan Patterson – S and No. 229 Davion Gause – RB. Smith (20) and Trader (7) have combined for a total of 27 receiving TDs for their prolific offense.

Bishop Gorman won their second consecutive state championship this season and their 12th in the past 13 seasons. The Gaels offense is led by junior Micha Alejado – QB (3403 passing yards, 53 TDs) and senior Trech Kekahuna – WR (57 receptions, 22 TDs). Seniors Jamih Otis (153 tackles) and No. 208 – Kodi Decambra – CB (Oregon) anchor the defense.

Bishop Gorman and Chaminade-Madonna won their respective state championship games with a combined score of 118-20. This is the first appearance for Bishop Gorman in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series and the second straight appearance for Chaminade-Madonna, who defeated Highland High School (Arizona) in 2021.

Tickets and additional information are available at www.geicobowlseries.com.

For in-depth coverage of the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series, including highlights and exclusive content, follow @sportscenternext on Instagram and @SCNext on Twitter.

About Paragon Marketing Group

Paragon Marketing Group is a corporate consulting agency specializing in sports, entertainment and cause related sponsorships. Paragon has collaborated with ESPN over the past 20 years to deliver nearly 1,000 live high school sports telecasts featuring many of the top teams and players in the nation.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For over 85 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverage are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, LLC. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Subject to terms, conditions, and availability.

GEICO has a national workforce of 40,000 associates. GEICO sales representatives throughout the country are licensed insurance agents in order to help guide customers through coverage decisions. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and/or purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy, connect via GEICO Mobile or by phone. Sales and service is also available at GEICO Local Offices.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

For further information on the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series and for media requests please contact: [email protected]

ESPN media contact: Kimberly Elchlepp at [email protected]; @kimelchlepp