ESPNU Set to Crown a Champion with 2022 NCAA Women’s College Cup, December 2 and 5

The 2022 NCAA Women’s College Cup will air on ESPNU this weekend, live from WakeMed Park in Cary, N.C. The semifinals will take place on Friday, December 2, with reigning champion and No. 1 seed Florida State meeting No. 2 North Carolina at 6 p.m. ET and No. 1 seeds Alabama and UCLA facing off at 8:30 p.m. The championship match is set for Monday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. on ESPNU. All three matches will be simulcast on ESPN+.

All Women’s College Cup action will be called by play-by-play voice Jenn Hildreth and soccer legend Julie Foudy. A leading soccer commentator for ESPN and one of the primary voices for espnW, Foudy is an Olympic gold medalist and four-time All-American at Stanford.

This is the third straight College Cup appearance for the Seminoles as the team pursues the first back-to-back College Cup title in women’s soccer since North Carolina (2008-09). The Tar Heels are making their 31st appearance in search of their first title since 2012. The Bruins return to the College Cup for the first time since 2019, making their 12th appearance overall and on the hunt for the program’s second national title. The Tide rolls into the College Cup for the first time in program history, hoping to take a national title back to SEC country for the first time since 1998 (Florida).

Date Time (ET ) Match Platform Fri, Dec 2 6 p.m. No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 1 Florida State

Jenn Hilldreth, Julie Foudy ESPNU/ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 1 UCLA

Jenn Hilldreth, Julie Foudy ESPNU/ESPN+ Mon, Dec 5 6 p.m. Women’s College Cup Championship

Jenn Hilldreth, Julie Foudy ESPNU/ESPN+

-30-