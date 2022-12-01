SEC Network’s TrueSouth Presented by Yellawood Brings the Bus to Brunswick, Ga. for Episode Four

The fifth season of the critically acclaimed TrueSouth Presented by Yellawood sets off on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET, with a gathering in the Gateway to the Golden Isles, Brunswick, Ga. The series, now in its fifth season on SEC Network, revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities. Returning in season five is a special bonus episode with behind-the-scenes content and storytelling.

Episode Summary

TrueSouth rides shotgun with Tommy Tomlinson, author of The Elephant in the Room, as he returns to Brunswick and St. Simons Island, Ga., where he grew up. Tommy joins the TrueSouth crew to walk the beach, play pinball, take in a baseball game, and reacquaint himself with the foods of his youth. Those foods represent family and pleasure for Tommy. Because he’s fighting to control his weight, they also represent a kind of peril.

Two restaurants anchor the episode:

Sistas’ Kitchen in Brunswick is an all-you-can-eat soul buffet, beloved for fried chicken, okra and tomatoes, and bottomless pans of peach cobbler. Owners Santia Reed and Rachel Eason learned to cook in the kitchens of their grandmothers. Now, they steward a new generation of hard-working Brunswick folk.

Frosty’s Griddle & Shake, on the other side of the bridge, sells chili-slaw dogs, crinkle cut fries, ice cream sundaes, and nostalgia. When Tommy was a boy, this was a Tastee-Freez, where he played pinball and ate fries. Now, Frosty’s is a portal to the 1970s, when owner Griffin Bufkin, like Tommy, called St. Simons Island home.

Music is forever important to our shows. For episode 21, we go deep on Georgia music. Liza Anne, a native of St. Simons Island who began playing guitar at 10 and writing songs at 14, sets the introspective tone for Tommy’s return to the Georgia coast. And the Pine Box Dwellers from over in Waycross play live on the back porch at Frosty’s.

Season Summary

Season five of TrueSouth began Sept. 11 with a marble game in Tompkinsville, Ky., and then moved on to Madisonville, Tenn. and jaunted to Jackson, Miss. to meet up with some of the best the Magnolia State has to offer. Join us in January for our second annual behind-the-scenes road trip across the belly of the SEC.

Advance press screeners of TrueSouth: Brunswick are available upon request: [email protected].

About TrueSouth

TrueSouth is a limited series on Southern food and culture, airing monthly on SEC Network. Four-time James Beard Award winner John T. Edge writes and hosts the show, which is executive produced by two-time New York Times best-selling author, ESPN senior writer Wright Thompson, and produced by Bluefoot Entertainment.

The series, now in its fifth season, revolves around two food stories told from one place, which TrueSouth sets in conversation to make larger points about Southern beliefs and identities. This season’s featured places are Tompkinsville, Ky., Madisonville & Camp Benton, Tenn., Jackson, Miss., Brunswick, Ga., and a special behind-the-scenes finale to finish out season five. Seasons 1-4 of TrueSouth are available in their entirety on ESPN+.

Music plays an integral role in TrueSouth’s storytelling via on-screen performances and on-screen credits. TrueSouth playlist on Spotify shares the full soundtrack and score of every season of TrueSouth.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud, Out Of Pocket and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 135 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.