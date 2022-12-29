Three Exclusive NHL Games This Weekend on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

NHLNHL Power Play

Photo of Andrea DiCristoforo Andrea DiCristoforo6 hours ago

December 29, 2022

Star Watch Alternate Presentation Friday featuring Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk and Carolina’s Sebastian Aho on ESPN+

Alex Ovechkin’s Chase to 803 and 31 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

In The Crease: Top Plays of the Month – December Streams Monday on ESPN+

The NHL season continues with three exclusive games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this weekend, with a matchup between the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. ESPN+ will also offer a Star Watch alternate feed featuring the Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk and Carolina’s Sebastian Aho. Later that night on ESPN+, the Edmonton Oilers head south to visit the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

On Sunday, the Kraken make their second appearance on ESPN platforms this week when the Islanders visit Seattle.

Exclusive NHL games and studio shows on ESPN platforms this weekend: 

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators
Thursday, Dec. 29 1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Linda Cohn
Friday, Dec. 30 7 p.m. ESPN+ Pregame Show:
Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes		 Host: Arda Öcal

Analyst: P.K. Subban
7:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes
The Panthers (15-16-4) and Carter Verhaeghe take on the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes (23-6-6) with Andrei Svechnikov at PNC Arena.		 Play-by-Play: John Buccigross

Analyst: AJ Mleczko

Reporter: Dom Moore

In Studio: Arda Öcal, P.K. Subban
7:30 p.m. ESPN+ Star Watch Presentation:
Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes
Players featured on Star Watch, with isolated cameras and stats, will be the Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk and Carolina’s Sebastian Aho.
10 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken
The Oilers (19-15-2) and the league leader in points and goals,  Connor McDavid make the trip to the Kraken (18-11-4) with Andre Burakovsky at Climate Pledge Arena.		 Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

In Studio: Arda Öcal
1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal
Saturday, Dec. 31 1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal
Sunday, Jan. 1 8 p.m. ESPN New York Islanders at Seattle Kraken
The Islanders (20-14-2) and Brock Nelson travel west to the Kraken (18-11-4) with Jared McCann with the team leader in points, Andre Burakovsky at Climate Pledge Arena.		 Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

In Studio: John Buccigross, Arda Öcal, Kevin Weekes, P.K. Subban
11 p.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal
Monday, Jan. 2 11 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease: Top Plays of the Month – December Host: Linda Cohn

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

Alex Ovechkin’s Chase to 803 on NHL Power Play on ESPN+
Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is at 802 goals ahead heading into the weekend as he continues his Chase to 803 career goals. NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present the Capitals’ games on Thursday and Saturday, and a total of 31 live out-of-market league games this week.

*Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com for more than 1,050 NHL Power Play out-of-market games this season.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

