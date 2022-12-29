December 29, 2022

Three Exclusive NHL Games This Weekend on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

Star Watch Alternate Presentation Friday featuring Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk and Carolina’s Sebastian Aho on ESPN+

Alex Ovechkin’s Chase to 803 and 31 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

In The Crease: Top Plays of the Month – December Streams Monday on ESPN+

The NHL season continues with three exclusive games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this weekend, with a matchup between the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. ESPN+ will also offer a Star Watch alternate feed featuring the Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk and Carolina’s Sebastian Aho. Later that night on ESPN+, the Edmonton Oilers head south to visit the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

On Sunday, the Kraken make their second appearance on ESPN platforms this week when the Islanders visit Seattle.

Exclusive NHL games and studio shows on ESPN platforms this weekend:

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.



Alex Ovechkin’s Chase to 803 on NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is at 802 goals ahead heading into the weekend as he continues his Chase to 803 career goals. NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present the Capitals’ games on Thursday and Saturday, and a total of 31 live out-of-market league games this week.

*Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com for more than 1,050 NHL Power Play out-of-market games this season.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

