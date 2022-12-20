Top High School Recruits Announce College Commitments During ESPN’s Multiplatform National Signing Day Coverage, Dec. 21

The early signing period begins Wednesday, Dec. 21, with ESPN on the forefront of coverage, deploying a multi-platform approach with insight and analysis across ESPN2, SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network and ESPN.com. Five recruits from the ESPN 300 will make their announcements live on ESPN2 as part of College Football Live: Signing Day Special beginning at 2 p.m. ET. The three-hour special will be hosted by Matt Schick, joined by national recruiting director Tom Luginbill, recruiting insider Craig Haubert, analyst Harry Douglas and reporter Tom VanHaaren. Head coaches Luke Fickell (Wisconsin), Matt Rhule (Nebraska) and Scott Satterfield (Cincinnati) will join throughout the program.

Name ESPN 300 Rank Position Rank Schools in Consideration Jaquavious Russaw 7 1 (OLB) Alabama, Auburn, Florida James Smith 11 2 (DT) Alabama, Auburn, Florida Damon Wilson 31 3 (DE) Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Texas Damari Brown 112 11 (CB) Alabama, Florida State, Miami Jyaire Hill 239 34 (CB) Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Purdue

SEC Network

SEC Network will provide updates at the top of each hour on Wednesday morning (9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m.) before moving into the three-hour SEC Now: Signing Day Special at noon. Alyssa Lang will host National Signing Day coverage alongside analyst Roman Harper, with contributions from Haubert. All SEC institutions’ press conferences will be available on SEC Network+.

ACC Network

ACC Network will have 3.5 hours of National Signing Day coverage beginning at 3 p.m. with ACC Huddle: Signing Day Special featuring host Kelsey Riggs and analysts Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt. ACC PM with host Mark Packer, Tre Boston and Taylor Tannebaum continues ACCN’s NSD coverage from 4-6:30 p.m. The afternoon will focus on top recruiting wins for the ACC with analysis from Luginbill as well as head coaches from across the conference.

Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network kicks off the morning at 7 a.m. CT with a two and a half hour special, Texas Football National Signing Day. The special, hosted by Lowell Galindo along with analysts Fozzy Whittaker and Michael Griffin, as well as Alex Loeb who will be reporting live from the Texas football team office, will focus on the latest Texas recruiting class. Galindo and Whittaker will be back with Coach Sark at 6:30 p.m. for a 30-minute recap show, Longhorn Extra: National Signing Day Special. LHN will also carry head coach Steve Sarkisian’s signing day press conference beginning (timing TBD).

