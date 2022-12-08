Top Rank Presents Quadruple-Header: Teofimo Lopez vs. Sander Martin in Junior Welterweight Main Event

Jared Anderson vs. Jerry Forrest in Heavyweight Co-Feature

Xander Zayas vs. Alexis Salazar in Special Junior Middleweight Feature

Keyshawn Davis vs. Juan Carlos Burgos in Lightweight Opener

Undercard Streams Live and Exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices

To Subscribe Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Lopez vs. Martin will be live this Saturday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Madison Square Garden.

Former lightweight champion and one of the best pound-for-pound boxers, Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) makes his second appearance at junior welterweight in the 10-round main event against former European champion Sandor Martin (40-2, 13 KOs).

In the 10-round heavyweight co-feature, Jared Anderson (12-0, 12 KOs) aims for his 13th straight knockout against the battle-tested Jerry Forrest (26-5-2, 20 KOs).



Puerto Rican junior middleweight star Xander Zayas (14-0, 10 KOs) steps up in class against 28-fight veteran Alexis Salazar (24-4, 9 KOs) in a scheduled eight-rounder special feature. And, in the televised opener, Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (6-0, 5 KOs) looks to jumpstart his world title ambitions in an eight-round lightweight duel versus Juan Carlos Burgos (35-6-3, 21 KOs).

In the undercard action, featherweight prospect Bruce Carrington (5-0, 3 KOs) the latest prodigy from the Brownsville section of Brooklyn, steps up in his first scheduled eight-rounder against Texas native Juan Tapia (12-4, 4 KOs).

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action ringside with Hall of Famer Andre Ward and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley as analysts; Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.

ESPN+, ESPN App Boxing Content: Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

Top Rank: Real Time Go all-access with top fighters throughout fight week as they work their way to fight night

Max on Boxing Max Kellerman hosts a 30-minute series weighing in on key boxing news and providing insights on the sport’s top fighters and upcoming events

Max Kellerman hosts a 30-minute series weighing in on key boxing news and providing insights on the sport’s top fighters and upcoming events Who Do U Fight 4? Get to know the next generation of Top Rank stars and learn what drives them

ESPN.com

Timothy Bradley Jr.: Breaking down Lopez-Martin and Crawford-Avanesyan

Friday: “Teofimo Lopez still has something to prove” (Mike Coppinger)

Follow @ESPNRingside: Facebook Instagram Twitter TikTok

Saturday, December 10 (All Times ET)