Top Rank Presents Quadruple-Header: Teofimo Lopez vs. Sander Martin in Junior Welterweight Main Event

BoxingCombat Sports

LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ on Saturday, December 10, at 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Jared Anderson vs. Jerry Forrest in Heavyweight Co-Feature

 Xander Zayas vs. Alexis Salazar in Special Junior Middleweight Feature

 Keyshawn Davis vs. Juan Carlos Burgos in Lightweight Opener

Undercard Streams Live and Exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

 ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices

 To Subscribe Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Lopez vs. Martin will be live this Saturday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Madison Square Garden.

Former lightweight champion and one of the best pound-for-pound boxers, Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) makes his second appearance at junior welterweight in the 10-round main event against former European champion Sandor Martin (40-2, 13 KOs).

In the 10-round heavyweight co-feature, Jared Anderson (12-0, 12 KOs) aims for his 13th straight knockout against the battle-tested Jerry Forrest (26-5-2, 20 KOs).

Puerto Rican junior middleweight star Xander Zayas (14-0, 10 KOs) steps up in class against 28-fight veteran Alexis Salazar (24-4, 9 KOs) in a scheduled eight-rounder special feature. And, in the televised opener, Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (6-0, 5 KOs) looks to jumpstart his world title ambitions in an eight-round lightweight duel versus Juan Carlos Burgos (35-6-3, 21 KOs).

In the undercard action, featherweight prospect Bruce Carrington (5-0, 3 KOs) the latest prodigy from the Brownsville section of Brooklyn, steps up in his first scheduled eight-rounder against Texas native Juan Tapia (12-4, 4 KOs).

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action ringside with Hall of Famer Andre Ward and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley as analysts; Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.

ESPN.com

Saturday, December 10 (All Times ET)

Time Event Fights Network
9:00 PM Main Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin ESPN

ESPN Deportes

ESPN+
Co-Feature Jared Anderson vs. Jerry Forrest
Special Feature Xander Zayas vs. Alexis Salazar
Opener Keyshawn Davis vs. Juan Carlos Burgos
6:00 PM Feature Bruce Carrington vs. Juan Tapia  

 

ESPN+
Undercard Jahi Tucker vs. Ivan Pandzic
Undercard Damian Knyba vs. Emilio Salas
Undercard Joe Ward vs. Frederic Julan
Undercard Tiger Johnson vs. Mike O’Han Jr.
