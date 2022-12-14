UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland Live from Las Vegas: Saturday, December 17, Exclusively on ESPN+

12 hours ago

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET

 ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and

Connected TV Devices 

To Subscribe Visit ESPNPlus.com/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland, the last UFC event of the year, will be live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Dec. 17, exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Cannonier vs. Strickland at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPNews, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event features a clash between middleweight standouts as No. 3 Jared Cannonier (15-6) meets No.7 Sean Strickland (25-4). Former middleweight title challenger Cannonier returns to the Octagon aiming to make a statement to the division and cement his position in the rankings. Strickland looks to break into the middleweight Top 5.

The co-main is a lightweight bout between Arman Tsarukyan (18-3) and Damir Ismagulov (24-1). Tsarukyan, who has established himself as one of the top prospects on the UFC roster, looks to end the year on a high note and begin his run for title contention. Ismagulov seeks his 20th consecutive victory in the biggest fight of his career.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, joined by Paul Felder and two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties. Troy Santiago and Marlon Chito Vera will provide all coverage in Spanish.

ESPN.com (Out Thursday)

  • Expert Picks and Best Bets for UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland
  • UFC Fight Night: Biggest questions surrounding Cannonier-Strickland and the offseason

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.comESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 12/16 4:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Cannonier vs. Strickland ESPNews
5:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Cannonier vs. Strickland ESPN+
Sat. 12/17 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
7 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland (Main Card)
10 p.m. UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Show: Cannonier vs. Strickland

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 p.m. Main Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland  

 

 

 

 

ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
Co-Main Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov
Undercard Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa
Undercard Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa
Undercard Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green
Undercard Cody Brundage vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
4 p.m. Feature Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna
Undercard Jake Matthews vs. Matthew Semelsberger
Undercard Julian Marquez vs. Deron Winn
Undercard Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov
Undercard Rafa Garcia vs. Maheshate
Undercard Bryan Battle vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov
Undercard David Dvorak vs. Manel Kape
Undercard Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson

-30-

