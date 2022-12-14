UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland Live from Las Vegas: Saturday, December 17, Exclusively on ESPN+

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland, the last UFC event of the year, will be live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, Dec. 17, exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Cannonier vs. Strickland at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPNews, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event features a clash between middleweight standouts as No. 3 Jared Cannonier (15-6) meets No.7 Sean Strickland (25-4). Former middleweight title challenger Cannonier returns to the Octagon aiming to make a statement to the division and cement his position in the rankings. Strickland looks to break into the middleweight Top 5.

The co-main is a lightweight bout between Arman Tsarukyan (18-3) and Damir Ismagulov (24-1). Tsarukyan, who has established himself as one of the top prospects on the UFC roster, looks to end the year on a high note and begin his run for title contention. Ismagulov seeks his 20th consecutive victory in the biggest fight of his career.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, joined by Paul Felder and two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties. Troy Santiago and Marlon Chito Vera will provide all coverage in Spanish.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 12/16 4:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Cannonier vs. Strickland ESPNews 5:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Cannonier vs. Strickland ESPN+ Sat. 12/17 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland (Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish) 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland (Main Card) 10 p.m. UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Show: Cannonier vs. Strickland

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 p.m. Main Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland ESPN+ (English & Spanish) Co-Main Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov Undercard Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa Undercard Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa Undercard Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green Undercard Cody Brundage vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk 4 p.m. Feature Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna Undercard Jake Matthews vs. Matthew Semelsberger Undercard Julian Marquez vs. Deron Winn Undercard Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov Undercard Rafa Garcia vs. Maheshate Undercard Bryan Battle vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov Undercard David Dvorak vs. Manel Kape Undercard Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson

-30-