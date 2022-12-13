Viewership for NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Season Debut Up Five Percent Averaging 3,140,000 Viewers

Viewership for the season debut of ESPN’s marquee regular season NBA franchise – NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Meta Quest – was up five percent from last year’s season average, according to Nielsen. The NBA Finals rematch, in which the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics, generated an average audience of 3,140,000 viewers.

Additionally, the Warriors vs. Celtics game broadcast peaked with 3,664,000 viewers at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game was the most-watched broadcast on Saturday night (Dec. 10) across all of television and in all key demos, including adults and males 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54.

NBA Countdown, ABC and ESPN’s NBA pregame show, averaged 1,590,000 viewers on Dec. 10, up two percent vs. last year’s season average. NBA Countdown on ABC is presented by Papa John’s.

ABC’s NBA coverage resumes on Christmas as the platform carries all five Christmas games presented by State Farm for the first time, simulcasting alongside ESPN. For the full Christmas schedule and upcoming NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC slate, visit ESPN Press Room.

The Dec. 10 edition of NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC also saw the debut of ESPN’s innovative, new three-point distance tracker. To see the tracker in action, visit @ESPNPR on Twitter.

-30-

Media contacts:

[email protected];

[email protected].