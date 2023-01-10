2023 ACC Football Schedule Set to be Revealed Exclusively on ACC Network, January 30

The 2023 ACC football schedule will be unveiled live during a two-hour special ACC Huddle: 2023 Football Schedule Reveal on Monday, Jan. 30, in primetime at 7 p.m. ET, exclusively on ACC Network.

Jordan Cornette will host the two-hour special and will be joined by Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt on January 30 as they reveal each team’s full 2023 schedule along with key matchups and weeks.

Additionally, coaches from across the conference will be featured on ACC PM throughout the week following the official reveal to discuss their schedules with Mark Packer, Tre Boston and Taylor Tannebaum.

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, DISH Network, Frontier, fuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers.

